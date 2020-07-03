A rain out may further dampen the weekend's Fourth of July celebrations already curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the National Weather Service, Saturday should be mostly sunny with a high near 86, but showers are likely with a possible thunderstorm between noon and 3 p.m.

Saturday night, when fireworks are scheduled, there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight with a low around 56.

The rest of the weekend will be more of the same, with highs in the mid-80s on Sunday and a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms into the evening.

Colorado Springs' annual fireworks show and symphony performance in Memorial Park, which attracts tens of thousands, has been tailored to the coronavirus era.

Instead of a mass gathering which can spread the infectious virus, this year the Colorado Springs Philharmonic's patriotic concert can be heard over the radio on Sunny 106.3 FM , Y96.9 FM, KCME 88.7 FM, 92.9 Peak FM, AM 740 KVOR or the iHeartRadio app to hear the full broadcast.

Instead of one show, fireworks will be launched at 10 different spots so that they can be viewed from homes throughout the region:

● Banning Lewis Ranch

● Falcon Freedom Days at Meridian Ranch

● James Irwin Charter Schools

● Patty Jewett Golf Course

● The Club at Flying Horse

● Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field

● The Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort

● Fort Carson

● The Broadmoor

● Garden of the Gods Resort

RELATED: