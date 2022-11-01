Andrea Finnegan-Fosse remembers how she felt as a child on Veterans Day, standing among the crowd watching those who’d defended America file by.

“Growing up, I always had admiration for veterans and men and women in uniform,” said Finnegan-Fosse, commander of American Legion Post 5 in downtown Colorado Springs. “Veterans Day parades have always given me the chills … because those people signed up to risk their lives for our freedoms.”

Now a 38-year-old Air Force veteran herself, Finnegan-Fosse said Veterans Day still feels like a day set aside to celebrate those who gave more.

In a city like Colorado Springs, home to one of the nation’s largest concentrations of veterans and active-duty service members, the military presence isn’t only felt on days set aside to honor their sacrifices. But such holidays and rituals still hold a special power and send a special message.

“We’re loaded down with military and veterans here in Colorado Springs, so you might think that people wouldn’t care because it’s kind of everywhere, but it’s actually like they want to one up each other here to show their support for veterans and the military,” she said. “I think it’s always nice when cities take their time to show respect to my fellow brothers and sisters in arms. It’s just nice to see, especially in areas like this.”

Details: Veterans Day Parade What: 2022 Colorado Springs Veterans Day Parade When: 10 a.m. Saturday Where: Parade route is south along Tejon Street, from Boulder to Vermijo streets. Info: cosvetsparade.org

American Legion Post 5 is among 75 groups participating in the 2022 Colorado Springs Veterans Day Parade, which begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and runs south from Boulder to Vermijo streets. Held in the city since 2000, the event brings together representatives from the area’s five military installations, military and veterans organizations, as well as JROTC, marching bands, motorcycle and equestrian groups.

“It’s a way for the community to come out and show their support, for not only active duty but veterans who finished their service a long time ago,” said Army veteran and Post 5 member Keith LaMee, who served his first tour of duty in the late 1970s.

He recalled one parade about 17 years ago, themed as a “Welcome Home” to Vietnam vets.

“There were a lot of Vietnam vets there, sitting on curbs, and you could tell it meant a lot to them…to have people going around shaking their hands and saluting them,” he said.

As part of his post’s annual Veterans Day tradition, on Nov. 11 members will gather at Memorial Park and, afterward, a small group will continue on to the grave of Post 5 namesake Pfc. Floyd K. Lindstrom at Evergreen Cemetery.

While the upcoming parade and holiday are more about celebrating service members who made it home, LaMee said, “you can’t help but stop and think about the guys that didn’t get to come back.”