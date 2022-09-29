The best days of fall herald the return of the Miners’ Pumpkin Patch to the Western Museum of Mining & Industry. Every Saturday in October, the festival offers a wide variety of activities including field games, historical demonstrations, gold panning, hayrides and a pumpkin patch.
“I think we have one of the most unique set of experiences at one of the best values,” museum Executive Director Grant Dewey said. “The campus is in the heart of El Paso County, and we strive to be an engaging community neighbor. Our focus is on providing good, clean, old-fashioned fun in a safe and scenic environment with engaging activities.”
The museum’s setting provides a unique backdrop for a day of family entertainment. Dewey notes the historic property is enriched with mountain views, a creek, two ponds, hiking trails and a 130-year-old apple orchard.
Historical demonstrations feature a 1910 steam shovel, small train, vintage cider press and a mining mucker. Dewey describes the mucker as a combination of a front-end-loader and a skid-loader that scoops up rocks and throws them backward into a waiting car.
A petting zoo and hay mountain slide are sure to keep the little ones occupied. And they likely will appreciate other demonstrations such as the work of a blacksmith, which involves tools up to a century old.
Amateur blacksmith Peter McCollum has volunteered at the museum since 2018.
“I enjoy the history of blacksmithing: a traditional metal craft, the practice of which is limited today,” he said. “It was a very important proficiency in the past.”
One of the more popular activities at the festival is the pumpkin smash and catapult. Groups engage in rousing competitions playing the big-scale field games such as Jenga, Battleship, Checkers and Tic-Tac-Toe. Hayrides, sack races, cornhole and ladder ball are a few more activities to captivate multigenerational groups.
A farmers market, food trucks and a picnic ground ensure opportunities to enjoy refreshments during the day. Food will be available from Smokey the Pig Wood Pit BBQ, Rocco’s Mobile Italian Food Truck, Little Bear’s Bakery for sweet treats and a cookout fundraiser organized by St. Mary’s High School.
Choosing the perfect pumpkin from the pumpkin patch rounds out a perfect day.