Colorado Springs venue and bar has new chef

Sean Price is the new chef at Almagre Venue + Bar, 2460 Montebello Square Drive. He and his wife, Jenny Bazzetta, own Bonbon Bombardier, an artisan chocolate company.
They moved here from St. Louis, in 2015 and worked at developing a confectionery line for a Denver-based company. In 2017, they decided to launch their own candy business. Price is a part-time chef at Almagre, but there are plans for him to expand his hours. Expect to see some additions of Asian dishes to the menu.
“We lived in Japan,” Price said. “In Tokyo and Yokohama. I use a lot of Asian flavors in my cooking.”
Currently he is preparing regional and internationally themed boards for the bar crowd at Almagre and other light snacks, which were created by consulting chef Amy Fairbanks.
“Amy spent some time teaching me how to execute the boards,” Price said. “Eventually we’re talking about doing some dinners, so this job could take more of my time away from the confection business.”
Watching Price work, it’s obvious he has honed his culinary skills and approaches each task with artistic talent. He is thoughtful and doesn’t skip any detail of arranging food on the boards. Presentations are beautiful and delicious.
The bar at Almagre is open 4 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays. Visit almagre collective.com.
Crowd-pleasing pizza
Susanna Maestas, owner of Susanna’s Comfort Cuisine, is making deep-dish pans of pizza for pre-order. For $25, you get a pizza made with homemade dough, sauce and top-quality ingredients baked in a 12- by 17-inch pan, which serves six to eight. Or double your order for $40. Place orders 24 hours in advance for single pie or 48 hours in advance for two or more orders. Choose from the following menu:
• The Ben — shredded mozzarella, Parmesan, pepperoni, artichoke hearts and olive mix.
• My Big Fat Greek Pizza — shredded mozzarella, crumbled feta, kalamata olives and roasted tomatoes.
• The Tony Soprano — shredded mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni, salami, and sautéed red onions and mushrooms
Holiday teas
Here are a couple of ways to get in the festive mood of the season:
• Scandinavian Tea at Viking Hall, 1045 Ford St., 2 p.m. Dec. 7. Cost is $20 for an array of Scandinavian goodies, entertainment and raffles. Call 229-9289 for reservations.
• Holiday Tea at The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, seatings at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 21. For $27 (plus tax and tip) sample a variety of teas, savory bites and homemade pastries. Call 598-8667 for reservations.
Winter market
Winter Wonder Holiday Market at The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7. Free admission to the European-style outdoor holiday shopping experience. Colorado Farm and Art vendors will be selling their hand-crafted gifts and holiday foods. The restaurant patio will be open selling hot buttered rum, spiced cider, lunch from the grill and live music. Hear reenactors and historical crafters share stories in the fire pit tent, listen to carolers strolling through the market, enjoy kids’ arts and crafts activities and watch an ice sculptor create a masterpiece carving.
All that jazz
The Colorado Springs Conservatory will bring Jazz Nites musicians to Almarge Venue + Bar, 2460 Montebello Square Drive, 6 p.m. doors open and 7 p.m. music starts, Dec. 6. Cost is $5 for students and $10 for adults. Visit coloradospringsconservatory.org to purchase tickets.
Contact the writer: 636-0271.