On Monday, longtime KRDO-TV anchor Heather Skold announced that she has contracted COVID-19.
Skold, the 2020 gold medal Best of the Springs winner for Best Evening News Anchor, released the health update on her Facebook page and provided details on how she contracted the coronavirus and its physical impact.
"I got COVID," she wrote on Facebook. "So did my parents. We’re doing okay, thank God. It’s been a weird, strange patch of time, no doubt. They are on the mend, but as we’ve learned, this affects the older population more severely. My symptoms started to appear as pure exhaustion, which I attributed to stress. But then, the night the election, I just couldn’t warm up (which I thought was due to spending extended time in our usually-cold studio).
"I was then informed Tuesday, in the middle of election coverage, that someone I had direct contact with had COVID. I left before the 10 o’clock show and have been home since (see below for current view). After being tested Wednesday, my results finally came back positive on Sunday. I share all this to only give you a window into what I’ve experienced, and say “Hello from the outside...” (thank you, Adele).
"Breathing and talking has, at times, been difficult. I liken it to standing atop a 14er, where your lungs feel tired, but mainly the air is dry and thin. You just feel like it’s time to descend to where there’s more oxygen. Thankfully, my energy is starting to come back! I still cannot smell anything, oddly, though.
"I’m no health expert, but have found that naps, LOTS of water, tea, Vitamin C, D, Zinc, Elderberry and probiotics have all helped! I am overcome with grief that I exposed my co-workers. I pray none of them get this. Hope you all are staying healthy. I look forward to returning soon."
A Colorado native, Skold has been a mainstay on the local broadcasting scene since 2007. A highly respected journalist, she is a three-time Regional Edward R. Murrow and three-time Emmy award winner.
