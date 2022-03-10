Imagine holding a coin Julius Caesar might have held.
That’s what Douglas Mudd likes to think about. For him, a coin is all about the history.
“Where has this 2,000-year-old coin been and what has it seen?” said Mudd, Edward C. Rochette Money Museum’s curator and museum director. “That’s fascinating. If you can look at the images on a coin, it tells you a story. People put imagery on coinage to send a message.”
Those messages might be simple — this person is in charge, they come from this country and this is how much the coin is worth. But often, the messages go deeper, such as the symbol of an eagle on U.S. coins, carrying arrows and an olive branch in its talons.
“If you understand, you see they’re a country with the eagle as a symbol because of its strength and majesty,” Mudd said. “The arrows stand for war, and the olive branch for peace.”
More than 150 vendors will be featured at the National Money Show on Thursday through Saturday, where you can see rare coins and other numismatic pieces and attend lectures, live auctions and a book sale. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own old coins or collections for appraisal. Admission on Thursday and Friday is $10 for the public, and free for American Numismatic Association members, those ages 11 and younger, active and retired military personnel and up to three of their guests. The show is free for all on Saturday.
The show, which hasn’t been held in Colorado Springs since 1993, can attract 3,000 to 4,000. One of its draws is the live auctions, this year officiated by Classical Numismatic Group, specialists in ancient coins and medieval and world coins up to the present day. Three Friday auctions will feature British and Roman coins from the famed Kenneth E. Bressett collection, as well as ancient, world and U.S. coins.
“Coins at the show on the floor are going from $1 to hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Mudd said. “Coins in the auction will be in the tens of thousands, at least. Some things you see at the show are million-dollar coins, either on display or at dealers’ booths.”
While the event is the primary place to purchase and sell coins in the country, there’s also a big educational aspect. Daily talks include “Numismatic Artifacts of Former Presidents Eisenhower, JFK, LBJ & Nixon,” “The U.S. Silver Dollar Boom in the 1970s & ’80s: How Silver Dollar Hoards & Books Fueled That Boom” and “Treasures in Your Pocket.”
“Most coins people come across aren’t worth much but their face value,” Mudd said. “But there are some worth considerably more. This talk is designed to let people know what to look for.”
The Money Museum’s booth will showcase pieces from its newly received Baker-Manley Collection of George Washington-related medals, as well as newly donated California gold pieces made in the 1849-1855 timeframe.
On top of the money show, the museum also will open a new exhibit Friday in its downtown location. “The Medal in America” will feature historically important medals that tell the history of the country.
One such medal is the rare 1792 peace medal issued during President Washington’s administration as a diplomatic gift for American Indian tribes. There also will be modern medals with more of an artistic nature, as well as presidential inauguration medals, life-saving medals and congressional medals issued to honor individuals, such as Orville and Wilbur Wright, who were recognized for their invention of powered flight.
