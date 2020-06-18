The first downtown Colorado Springs road closure for in-street dining was announced Thursday by the Downtown Partnership.
Dine Out Downtown, a summer program with expanded outdoor seating, begins with a soft launch on Saturday and runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tejon Street will be closed between Colorado Avenue and Pikes Peak Avenue during that time.
Summer hours for Dine Out Downtown, which will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, begin June 26 and will continue throughout the summer.
Reservations are required at participating restaurants, which include Colorado Craft, Jack Quinn's Irish Pub, Jimmy John's, Marco's Pizza, Red Gravy and at some point during the summer, Jax Fish House.
While reservations are required, walk-up reservations will be accepted. There is no self-seating; a host or hostess from a participating restaurant must seat diners.
No outside food or beverage is allowed. And if the weather turns ugly, restaurants may not be able to accommodate customers indoors due to seating restrictions.
You can find parking information at https://downtowncs.com/parking/.
