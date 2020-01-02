Colorado Springs Till Kitchen to reopen in March

A couple of things we’ll say for Mitch Yellen, chief executive officer of Altitude Hospitality Group: When he launches a food service business, he does it in a big way. And if the operation doesn’t perform to his expectations, he switches gears.
In October, Yellen announced sweeping changes to Till Kitchen, 9633 Prominent Point, which included moving Till to a new location in the Broadmoor area.
His search for a spot in that part of town, though, didn’t pan out.
“I was looking for a small, intimate dining room for Till Kitchen,” he said. “Phil (Till’s executive chef) is a Michelin-starred chef and deserves a place where he can shine. One day it struck me that the Garden of the Gods Market and Café are open for breakfast and lunch and it’s dark for dinner service. I consulted with my architect about remodeling that space to accommodate a more formal area for dinner service there and decided that was the direction to go.”
Till Kitchen has closed and is targeted to reopen mid-March in the expanded and remodeled Garden of the Gods Gourmet Market and Café, 410 S. 26th St. Garden of the Gods Market and Café will remain open for breakfast and lunch from chef Larissa Vendola during and after the expansion construction. Philip Griffin will resume his role of executing Till’s elevated cuisine for service Tuesday through Saturday nights when the buildout is completed.
Meanwhile, the massive 18,000- square-foot building that housed Till Kitchen will reopen as Northside Social on Jan. 27. The new family-friendly dining operation, with an approachable price-point menu for families, will have pickleball courts, bowling, shuffleboard and a high-tech beer wall. The Roost Coffee House will remain the same during construction. Private dining events will resume in February.
In another change, Altitude Hospitality Group is moving Sprig Eats, 7 Spectrum Loop. Now closed, it will become one of three place to open the second week of April at 112 N. Tejon St., in the former Zeezo’s. In addition, there are plans for a bar named Mischief in the balcony area of the building and a two-lane bowling alley in the basement with a whiskey bar. Pizza, salad and dessert will be on the menu in the basement area.
Altitude Hospitality Group’s other entities include Garden of the Gods Catering, The Pinery at the Hill, Altitude Floral and Till Express.
Hot deals
The Broadmoor’s Colorado Appreciation Offer is back for select dates in January. Classic room accommodations start at $149 per night. For $45 (plus tax and tip), get prix fixe three-course menu during the first hour of service at Ristorante del Lago or Summit.
Shuttered
PJ’s Stagecoach Inn, 702 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, amid legal turmoil with violations of state labor laws and water damage from broken plumbing.
