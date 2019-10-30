Till Kitchen, 9633 Prominent Point, is going to move to a yet-to-be-determined new location in the Broadmoor area. The smaller intimate dining room is targeted to open in the summer of 2020.
Meanwhile, the massive 18,000- square-foot building that housed Till, owned by Altitude Hospitality Group, will transition to an extensive open-air entertainment complex. Altitude entities include Sprig Eats, Garden of the Gods Catering, Garden of the Gods Gourmet Market and Café, The Pinery at the Hill, The Roost Coffee House, Altitude Floral, Till Express, Till Kitchen and the new concept whose name will be announced in December.
The new family-friendly dining operation, with an approachable price- point menu for families, will have pickleball courts, bowling, shuffleboard and a high-tech beer wall. The project will start in January. Lunch, dinner and brunch will continue to be served during January while work is underway for the new concept. The Roost Coffee House will remain the same during construction. Private dining events will resume in February.
Lobster fix
For the eighth year, The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, is having “Lobster Week” dinners Nov. 5 to 9. You can select three courses ($49), four courses ($54) or five courses ($58). There will be a few lobster-inspired ala carte menu items on the lounge menu. Reservations recommended. Call 598-8667.
Eight years and still steaming
Urban Steam, 1025 S. Sierra Madre St., has been pleasing crowds of coffee fans for eight years. Friday is set for a celebration with free cake and a cup of joe all day. Hours are Mondays through Fridays 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Details: 473-7832, urbansteam.com.