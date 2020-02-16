When a couple goes house hunting, each persons' needs can make finding just the right home difficult. Add a third person to the mix and it makes selecting a new home even more of a challenge.
That was the case for Brian, Geli and Lori, a throuple from Texas moving to Colorado Springs and looking for a new house on the latest episode of HGTV's, "House Hunters."
The polygamous throuple, which is three people in a romantic relationship, are in search of a home with a master bath that can accommodate three sinks according to the description of the episode, "Three's Not a Crowd in Colorado Springs," that's posted on the HGTV website. It's the first polygamous couple featured on the show.
Early in the episode, viewers learn that Brian and Lori married in 2002 and have two children.
The couple said they later fell in love with Geli, which is short for Angelica, after meeting her in a bar. The trio then exchanged vows with Geli in a commitment ceremony a few weeks before taping "House Hunters."
Befitting their three different personalities, the three homes the throuple looked at were all completely different. They eventually compromised on a home over their budget with great views of Pikes Peak.
While the episode originally aired last week, you can watch the full episode below.