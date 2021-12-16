Performing in Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” ballet is a rite of passage for many dancers.
It’s the sixth “Nutcracker” for 13-year-old Zella Forand, who’s dancing as Clara in this year’s “A Colorado Nutcracker,” by Colorado Ballet Society and Colorado Youth Ballet. And it’s the 30th “Nutcracker” for Kate Walsh Honea, a former principal dancer and assistant ballet mistress with the Sarasota Ballet in Florida and the new artistic director for Colorado Ballet Society.
“Most of the time, dancers are only cast as Clara once in a lifetime,” said Forand about her first time as Clara. She shares the role with Lewis-Palmer Middle School’s Simone Gibson. “I’m so excited to get this one chance to feel like a big part of the show, and be one of these main characters everybody talks about.”
Honea, who performed as a guest artist in the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy in the 2017 and 2018 Colorado Ballet Society productions of “The Nutcracker,” first saw the ballet at Miami City Ballet when she was 7. She knew in her tiny bones this was her destiny. Two years later, she earned the role of Clara.
“It always felt magical,” Honea said. “Every time we came to perform it, I’d get so excited. I’d feel like a kid again. This is something that inspires kids to dance — that was my goal every time I came to perform, to inspire one kid out there to dance.”
“A Colorado Nutcracker,” featuring 150 dancers ages 6-19, Chamber Orchestra of the Springs and Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, will have three 75-minute performances Tuesday and Wednesday at Pikes Peak Center.
The Colorado Ballet Society version of the traditional ballet is set in a nontraditional location — a 1907 Christmas Eve celebration at the Glen Eyrie Castle home of Colorado Springs founder Gen. William J. Palmer. Julie and Spencer Penrose are there, as well as Henry and Elizabeth McAllister and Charles and Josephine Tutt. And many of the Pikes Peak region’s hot spots also are represented, including Antlers Hotel, Glen Eyrie Castle, Garden of the Gods and Pikes Peak.
It was reimagined several years ago by Colorado Ballet Society founder and Director Emeritus Patricia Hoffman, who sold the Briargate and Falcon locations of the company in August to Matt and Lisa Walsh. They appointed Honea as artistic director and manager of the Ballerina Boutique, and her business partner Dex Honea as executive director and school principal.
“It was great this was the first thing we were producing here in Colorado Springs,” Kate said. “We’re familiar with the dancers. Our Claras were little snow puffs the year I was Sugar Plum Fairy, and now I get to see them dance Clara. I get to see the growth of the dancers and see they’ll be the future stars of America.”
