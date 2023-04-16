It wasn’t so long ago actors felt they had no sovereignty over their bodies on stage or set. Preparing an intimate moment in a script could feel like “ready, set, love scene.”

“So many of us who have been in theater for decades remember a time where a director said, ‘OK, make out with this person,’” Colorado Springs actor and director Marisa Hebert said. “Regardless of how you felt, it was your job to do it.”

Those days are exiting stage left, as intimacy directors, who choreograph scenes where there is intimate touching or contact, are being called on with more regularity. An intimacy director is to sex and other moments of physicality what a fight director is to sparring scenes.

“I’m blocking that (intimacy) for them and helping them communicate what they will and won’t do, and making it look believable to the audience and making all the parties feel safe,” said Hebert, who acted as intimacy coach for the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College’s recent production of the musical “In the Heights.”

Intimacy direction isn’t a new thing. The conversation began in the early 2000s, says Samantha Egle, a certified intimacy director who works with several theater companies across the U.S., including the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. She first served as an intimacy director for the DCPA 2018 show “Vietgone” by Qui Nguyen and has since done intimacy work for about 30 shows.

“Our work in theater asks a great deal of folks who engage in it, especially the actors. There’s a lot of emotional, psychological and physical effort put forth, especially when theater is telling a challenging and dynamic story,” Egle said. “Intimacy direction helps (remove) uncertainty and fear for folks so they can go more deeply into the work, feeling safe, making choices and transitioning from the idea of having a safe space to a space of acceptable risk — they can take risks more confidently and tell better stories.”

In the past decade, intimacy direction got a push into the limelight thanks to a couple of cultural events: the #MeToo movement that blossomed in the media in 2017, though it originated in 2006, and the 2017 HBO series “Deuce,” about the legalization and rise of the porn industry in 1970s New York City.

After hiring its first intimacy director for the show, HBO said the practice would become part of all its shows, launching it into a larger conversation among major networks. And though it became more commonplace in movies and TV thanks to larger budgets, theater lagged behind until the pandemic.

“Post-pandemic it has exploded in theater,” said Egle, also the founder of the Denver-based Humble Warrior Movement Arts, which provides theatrical fight and intimacy direction, among other offerings. “The pandemic offered people an opportunity to slow down and assess how to better support artists and also forced intimacy training to be more accessible. It went online. You had to fly somewhere for training before that.”

Other contributing factors included the George Floyd murder and protests in 2020 and “We See You, White American Theater,” a national anti-racism collective that emerged that same year calling for theaters to create a safe and anti-racist environment.

“They were a wake-up call to theater makers about how can we make spaces safe and have conversations and give agency and get buy-in from the performers about keeping themselves safe from trauma,” Pikes Peak State College Theater Department Chairperson Sarah Sheppard Shaver said. “When you know better, you do better.”

One of the first shows in the Pikes Peak region to use an intimacy professional was FAC’s 2022 production of “The Legend of Georgia McBride.”

“I loved it. As a director, I know what I want things to look like but didn’t have the language to let actors know here’s what I want it to look like and here’s what your bodies could do and how not to feel weird about it,” said Hebert, who directed the show. “It was good to have someone in the room who knew the language and could navigate them through how a three-second kiss could look and what’s the consent around it.”

Having an intimacy director gives performers the power they might not otherwise feel when interacting with the director: “It helped actors know they’re not stuck in saying yes,” Hebert said. “It might feel odd saying no to the director. The power dynamics are easier to navigate than with a director or producer.”

The anatomy of a kissing scene, for example, begins with a conversation about the director’s vision for the moment and what they want the audience to feel, Egle says. The intimacy director checks with the performers about lip contact and whether it’s in bounds. If it isn’t, the director will choreograph a no-contact kiss and hide it from the audience though “stage magic.”

If the scene already has been blocked, the performers walk though the lines, say “kiss” when they get to the moment and keep going. The intimacy director will talk with them about their characters and what the kiss means to them in the story, followed by discussion about the length and intensity of the kiss, as well as hand and body placement.

“I try to not have them do lip contact more than necessary because it invites physiological responses we don’t want,” Egle says. “When you make lip contact with someone a lot of times, oxytocin is released. If there’s a negative response, cortisol is released. We have to teach the brain this is choreography, not an intimate experience.”

Shaver, also an ensemble player at Springs Ensemble Theatre who’s studying theatrical intimacy, helps her PPSC students understand and enforce their personal boundaries on stage.

When one of her students in a production of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” played a character who falls in love and kisses her lover at the end of the show didn’t feel comfortable with the kiss, Shaver reimagined a way to tell the story of her falling in love through a hug, a twirl and a hand kiss.

“I love younger actors who ask, ‘I don’t have to kiss him if I don’t want to?’” Shaver said. “Nope. You can say, ‘Please don’t put an arm around my waist; just hold my hand.’ Knowing they don’t have to say yes to whatever is asked of them is a game-changer. It allows them to feel ownership of it, as opposed to being made to feel like they’re being used to make the picture.”

And intimacy direction isn’t always about sex. There can be racial, ability, disability and accessibility conversations that need to be had.

“I want to spread the news and tools to understand how to take control of your consent,” Shaver said. It should be an industry standard. And if we keep going like this in this town, it will be an industry standard. “Do no harm is the philosophy.”

