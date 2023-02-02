Sometimes a chicken casserole isn’t just a chicken casserole.

Food can be an expression of love, a way to build and sustain community and a path to healing.

Playwright Julia Cho wrote her 2016 play, “Aubergine,” as a way to process her grief after her father’s death.

“When someone dies, one of the harder aspects is that you no longer get to eat with them,” Cho wrote in 2016 for the New York City nonprofit Playwrights Horizon.

“There are some religions that construct altars for their dead and leave food for them to have in the afterlife. For my father, I would put ramen and jjamppong. And so it is a kind of communion: I eat these things in remembrance of him.”

Theatreworks will open the new show Thursday at Ent Center for the Arts. It runs through Feb. 19.

Cho’s story revolves around Ray, a Korean-American gourmet chef, and his father, who has never respected or understood his passion for food. But now his father is dying and under hospice care at Ray’s home, where he, a hospice nurse and Ray’s uncle help prepare him for death. The show features Korean and English dialogue and will be subtitled for English and Korean-speaking patrons.

Grief and food are at the heart of Cho’s script — the grief of losing parents, as well as recovering from that grief with the help of our loved ones. And food as a way not only to heal the body, but to nourish and show love and connect to heritage.

“It’s a lot about coming to terms with the human you are when extreme circumstances are around you,” said director Lisa Marie Rollins.

Dramaturg Kee-Yoon Nahm, an assistant professor at Illinois State University, helped the “Aubergine” cast understand how Koreans think about food. For example, the most common questions upon entering someone’s home are if you’ve eaten, if you’re hungry or need a plate of food. It happens in many immigrant cultures, Rollins says. And in Korean culture, it can be connected to the Korean War, when there was a lack of food. Parents and grandparents don’t want their children and grandchildren to be hungry, so the first question is about food.

“Food is central to how you show your love,” Rollins said. “Ray’s father asks him if he’s eaten. There’s a deep connection to food and death.”

Korean culture also approaches death differently than American culture, where we call somebody immediately to take away a dead loved one. In Korean culture, there’s more of a staying with the body and preparing it for the funeral home.

Much of “Aubergine” is about the Korean diasporic mythology and what it means in the Asian diaspora.

“For most diasporic people, you leave your country of origin and lose touch with the language, mythology and stories,” Rollins said, “and for Ray this is an opportunity to reconnect and find out why his Korean cultural framework is important.”

