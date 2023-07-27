As a child, Celia O’Brien didn’t watch “The Flintstones” or “SpongeBob.”

Instead, she inhaled Broadway musicals like “The Sound of Music” and “My Fair Lady.” That adoration paved her way through Colorado College, where she majored in sociology and minored in music, then the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, a dance, drama and music conservatory. Post-graduation, though, it was a struggle to get into audition rooms, as the Glasgow theater community was tightly knit and she was an outsider.

Frustrated, she moved back to Colorado Springs, got a job at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, and declared herself on a break from the performing arts.

Until she saw an audition notice for “Cinderella,” by Village Arts of Colorado Springs. That old love for musical theater swept over her and she knew it was time to return to the stage in a dream role.

“I’ve always identified with the music of Rodgers and Hammerstein,” said O’Brien, who now lives in Manitou Springs. “They’re some of my favorite composers and lyricists of all time. It’s been near and dear to my heart for as long as I can remember.”

The Christian performing arts company will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Tony Award-winning musical Thursday through Sunday at Ent Center for the Arts.

In the updated fairy tale, which debuted on Broadway in 2013, Ella (the Cinderella character), who lives with a cruel stepmother and two horrible stepsisters, attends the prince’s elegant ball, thanks to her fairy godmother.

While many might only remember Cinderella for its meet-cute moment, when our heroine loses her glass slipper at the ball and the prince embarks on a journey to find its owner, there’s a lot more emotional meat to the new version of the show. That includes new character arcs for the stepmother and stepsisters and new characters, including the revolutionary who tries to pump up the townies into improving the kingdom.

Director Carmen Renee Brown hopes there’s more to the show than an unrealistic love story that could make audiences roll their eyes at the good girl turns pretty and gets her man trope.

“This is not what this story is,” Brown said. “This explores everyone’s experience of having a dream, of needing to unearth courage from the pit of our fears. It asks the question: Were we ever meant to do the impossible alone?”

That overarching theme is what enticed O’Brien back to the stage. For her, it’s also about making her Cinderella more empowered. In her mind, her character is a victim of abuse and neglect at the hands of her stepmother, and she’s working to disentangle herself from that line of harmful programming.

“She’s not looking for someone to sweep her off her feet, she’s looking for healing,” O’Brien said. “She doesn’t know that’s what she needs until after the show starts, when friends and people show her there’s more to life than this. You can have more and you deserve more. She’s not helpless but she needs help.”

The cast of around 45 ranges in age from 16 to 73. Brown wants the community theater company to provide a stage where kids and adults can live out their passion for performing.

“Once they graduate from high school and if they don’t go to college, there are not a lot of places to go,” she said.

“Professional theater is difficult, and they need an equity card. We’re not a professional company, but we’re giving them an excellent opportunity where they feel they can be part of a beautiful show.”

