Audrey Hepburn’s character was terrorized by three male villains in the 1967 film “Wait Until Dark.”
Those three bad guys are now bad women in First Company Theatre’s version.
Director Marty Fennewald knew the challenge would be having enough men come out to audition for the show, something he’s struggled with in casting past shows.
“As I watched auditions it became clearer that No. 1: There’s incredible talent on stage. And No. 2: Why not take the challenge and have evil women?” Fennewald said. “People will be surprised how these ladies can build suspense and intensity.”
In Frederick Knott’s play, which premiered on Broadway in 1966, Susan Hendrix is a recently blinded woman who innocently winds up with a heroin-stuffed doll in her apartment. Criminals come looking for the doll, forcing her to fight back with the help of a Gloria, a plucky little girl who lives upstairs. In the First Company version, a 2015 adaptation by Jeffrey Hatcher, the doll is stuffed with diamonds.
Anne Stewart will star as Susan. The criminals Roat, Carlino and Mickey Talman will be played by Rachel Fey, Saundra Pearsall and Heather Clark, and Isla Pearsall will star as Gloria.
The show will open Friday at First United Methodist Church and run through Nov. 6.
“A good scare is the point of most thrillers, and ... ‘Wait Until Dark’ ... delivers a spellbinding final scene that fulfills the promise of the play’s, and the subsequent movie’s, reputation as a classic,” wrote The New York Times critic Aileen Jacobson about a 2013 production.
To successfully play a blind woman, Stewart did some online research and found Sally Hobart Alexander, who, at 24, woke up one morning to find her eyesight deteriorating due to a retinal hemorrhage. S
he chronicled her descent into the world of the unsighted in the 1994 book “Taking Hold: My Journey into Blindness.”
“I didn’t want to get on stage and think this is what I’d imagine it would look like if I played a blind character,” Stewart said. “I wanted to understand things I couldn’t and be respectful.”
Stewart also was able to talk with Alexander, who helped her understand the stages of grief she went through, which were perhaps the same stages Stewart’s character might have gone through in losing her vision.
“There’s something about losing your sight, rather than being born without sight,” Stewart said. “Susan has been through a dark night of the soul. Life has changed entirely. In that there’s despair, but I’m trying to remember in the time of this story there’s still despair, but you can keep hope alive.”
