Here’s a phrase you might have heard a few times over the last couple of years: “Life sucks.”
But does it really? That’s the question Aaron Posner poses in his 2018 comedy, “Life Sucks,” a New York Times Critic’s Pick. It opens Thursday at Springs Ensemble Theatre and runs through April 24.
“It really will speak to people and let us make fun of the things we think are problems,” said SET vice president and director Emory John Collinson. “Is it really terrible? Or are there moments that are terrible? Is it hard or do we make it hard? You can have a day that sucks, but when you tally the plusses and minuses in life, I don’t think it sucks at all.”
Posner’s script is loosely based on Russian playwright Anton Chekhov’s “Uncle Vanya,” a drama published in 1897 and first produced in Moscow in 1899.
The play revolves around Vanya, a bitter and depressed man who shares a home with assorted characters, some of whom are experiencing unrequited love and other such life turmoil.
Posner is well-versed in Chekhov; he adapted the Russian’s 1900 play “Three Sisters,” as well as his 1896 play, “The Seagull,” the latter of which was titled “Stupid (expletive) Bird.”
In this show, set in modern day, Uncle Vanya is still at the center, and most of the same characters remain. It follows along with the original show’s major plot points, but in less of an “it’s terrible living in the Russian Revolution way,” said Collinson. Vanya (Dana Kjeldsen) and his niece, Sonia (Rain Gray), live together, along with Pickles (Julie Sweum) and Babs (Melissa Hoffman). Dr. Aster (Matt Radcliffe) also spends much of his time at the house.
The play’s action begins when Professor (Daniel S. Robbins) shows up with his wife, Ella (Allyson Hackworth), and most of the characters fall in love with her. But when Professor announces his true intentions for being at the house, shocking reactions ensue. No spoilers here.
“‘Life Sucks’ will be familiar to just about anybody. Chekhov’s play has transcended the centuries because it is about timeless concerns: how hard it is to communicate with others, the vagaries — and unfairness — of love, the idea that life is something you must simultaneously endure and make the most of,” wrote New York Times critic Elisabeth Vincentelli in 2019.
8 weekend things to do around Colorado Springs and beyond: Scheels Outdoor Expo, Tartan Day, Spamalot and more
For Collinson, directing a comedy boils down to understanding the characters. Gone are the days of laughing at people doing ridiculous things, in the vein of Laurel and Hardy or the Marx Brothers. Nowadays, watching a sitcom provides the best schooling.
“By watching ‘The Muppet Show’ and ‘Golden Girls’ and shows from that era, they’re funny because they were character pieces,” he said. “‘Friends’ is like that. We all know the person who is super neurotic or the person who likes the ladies. Comedy comes from who they are and the choices they make and the things they say. You ramp them up or exaggerate them, and that’s where the funny comes.”
Contact the writer: 636-0270