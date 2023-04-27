Aside from the music and clothes, a viewer might never know Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson’s play “King Hedley II” was set in 1985.

That’s where we find King, an ex-con living in Pittsburgh, who’s trying to rebuild his life. Three years out of prison for murder, he’s now married, expecting a child and envisioning a life of entrepreneurship, but his community keeps dragging him down.

The Theatreworks show opens Thursday at Ent Center for the Arts and runs through May 21.

“Unfortunately, it’s incredibly contemporary,” said director Marisa Hébert. “The gun violence. The prison pipeline of young Brown men across the country. The broken families we see a lot of in the Black community. Generational trauma and displacement of Brown and Black bodies. And because the Supreme Court did what it did, we have the whole abortion thing in ‘Hedley,’ too.”

Wilson’s 1999 play is the ninth in his 10-part Pittsburgh Cycle series, which depicts the Black community in the 20th century. Nine of those plays are set in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, a Black neighborhood. The remaining play is set in Chicago.

Each play is set in a different decade, beginning in the 1920s and ending in the ’90s, including the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Fences” (1987) and “The Piano Lesson” (1990), as well as “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (1984) and “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” (1988). “King Hedley II” is Theatreworks’ fifth production in Wilson’s series.

“His plays are time pieces. This is what Black people spoke like in the ’20s, ’30s, ’40s, ’50s,” said Denver-based actor Michael Sapp, who stars as King Hedley II. “Some of his other plays have to do with the religious aspects of the Black community, the spirituality and family aspects. This has to do with everything — the violence, sexuality, spirituality. If anything, it’s a culmination of all his plays.”

“Hedley” also is about the different iterations of families, whether they’re related by blood. Hébert hopes viewers can see their own family in the play, even if the family on stage doesn’t look or sound like their own.

“This is a redemption story and forgiveness story not only for Hedley, but for his mother, Ruby, and his wife, Tonya,” she said. “So many characters are trying to atone for something or find a way to something better. All that comes through the ability or inability to forgive and move forward.”

This is Sapp’s 10th Wilson play and his second time playing King. The actor, who got his start on stage as a child, discovered the playwright’s works when he was 16. Until that point, he thought most plays were about the White community.

“Being Black, it really felt like I was hearing my parents and my community speak,” Sapp said. “His language and understanding of the Black community and rituals and traditions we have, he put that into every single one of his words. I’m in awe of them.”

For Hébert, Wilson’s works are canon for those looking for something in the canon that isn’t white or Shakespeare. She found him during her senior year in high school. In a dash of synchronicity, Theatreworks was doing Wilson’s “Fences” at the same time.

“I went on a journey to find out who he was and what he was doing,” she said.

“It created a path for me into theater that felt more like me and sounded more like me.”

