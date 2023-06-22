The hills are alive with the sound of Freddie Mercury.

“Another One Bites the Dust,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” “Somebody to Love,” “We are the Champions,” “Don’t Stop Me Now” — the famous songs will fill Cripple Creek when Funky Little Theater Co. @ The Butte Theater presents “We Will Rock You.” The jukebox musical featuring the music of the British rock band Queen opens Friday and runs through Aug. 12.

“I’m a Queen superfan,” said director Chris Medina, who’s also Funky’s founder and artistic producer. “What I love about the story is it’s not rocket science. It’s not very deep. It’s right and wrong, good versus evil. What I love about Freddie was he’s all about creative expression, experimenting and not fitting into a box of any kind.”

The show is set 300 years in the future, in a dystopian world where rock music is unheard, musical instruments are banned, and the villain, Killer Queen, wants people to buy her computer-generated music. A group of bohemians travel to Graceland, where they’ve heard musical instruments still exist, with the hopes of bringing rock music back to the masses.

“No matter how many times I hear these songs I still get goosebumps multiple times a day,” Medina said.

This year, Medina and Funky took over the 2023 professional season at the city of Cripple Creek-owned historic theater when Thin Air Theatre Company, a husband and wife team based in South Carolina, stepped down from the role in December.

“They decided things had gotten a little stressful for them,” said Butte Theater Manager Zack Sztanyo. “They were producing theater here for 13 years. They were taking on a lot and decided to step back for a bit and focus on themselves and their family. They didn’t leave under bad circumstances. They were burned out.”

Thin Air might be back to do a melodrama and a Christmas show during the 2024 season.

Sztanyo, who took over as manager in 2022, met Medina shortly after starting the job and was familiar with Funky’s productions. Medina’s company also was in limbo and without a home venue. The group last operated out of Westside Community Center.

“The theater company that operates out of here has to be specifically tailored to our needs,” Sztanyo said. “Other companies had their seasons set in December or weren’t willing to take on the workload that comes with producing a professional season at The Butte.”

Medina programmed the current season, which opened this month with the kids show “The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales.” It runs through Aug. 28. The melodrama “The Girl of the Golden West,” a Cripple Creek adaptation of David Belasco’s play, opened the following week and runs simultaneously with “We Will Rock You” through Aug. 6.

The season also features the comedy “The Play That Goes Wrong,” beginning in September; the one-man show “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” beginning in October; and the melodrama “The Christmas Cricket of Cripple Creek” in November and December.

When Medina took over, one of his goals was to have a mostly Colorado crew, after Thin Air brought in many actors who were from around the country. Three rounds of auditions produced a cast and crew of two stage managers and a dozen actors, nine of whom are from Colorado.

It’s been a dream job for Medina, partly due to being able to pay people, along with housing and feeding them.

“I can put on good theater with a shoestring budget, but to be assigned a budget, it changes the mindset of people and it’s been nice,” he said.

“I want to show tourists and people who want to do day trips that there’s more to Cripple Creek than casinos. I inadvertently became an advocate for the town. It’s been a fun change of pace to take on something of this magnitude.”

