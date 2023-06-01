Nine fictional gay men at a birthday party helped break ground for the gay rights movement in the late ’60s.

Some say those characters in playwright Mart Crowley’s 1968 off-Broadway play, “The Boys in the Band,” helped inspire the historic 1969 Stonewall riots, when New York City police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay club in Greenwich Village. A six-day riot ensued among bar patrons, neighborhood residents and law enforcement outside the bar and nearby.

“After gays saw ‘The Boys in the Band,’ they no longer would settle for thinking of themselves as pathetic and wouldn’t be perceived as such any longer,” wrote Peter Filichia in 2002 for the website TheaterMania.

“Now that (characters) had brought their feelings out of the closet, this new generation would dare to be different. And, just as some Whites’ view of Blacks changed after seeing ‘A Raisin in the Sun,’ so too did the outlook of many straights after they caught ‘The Boys in the Band.’”

In honor of LGBTQ+ Pride Month in June, Springs Ensemble Theatre will present “The Boys in the Band,” which won a Tony Award for its 2018 Broadway revival. It opens Thursday in Studio West at Pikes Peak State College Downtown Campus and runs through June 18.

It’s Harold’s (Matt Radcliffe) birthday when the play opens in an apartment on the Upper East Side of Manhattan in 1968. Six of his closest friends are throwing a shindig for him, including the host, Michael (Erick Groskopf), Larry (Jacob Hacker) and Larry’s boyfriend, Hank (Jude Bishop), who’s in the middle of divorcing his wife. Alan (Sean Verdu), Michael’s married college friend, unexpectedly shows up at the party needing to tell Michael something in private and throws the party into chaos.

Kyle Dexter, Stephen Alan Carver, Robb Williams Jr. and Gabriel Meadows also star in the show.

“It’s a riot,” said director Tim Muldrew. “The play’s about birth in a sense, apart from how much fun it is and how upsettingly off-balance the show can be. It’s incredibly fun but so notorious at the same time.”

Crowley’s play was inspired in part by film and theater critic Stanley Kauffmann, who challenged gay playwrights in the mid-’60s to let go of the tired metaphors about gay men and depict the real lives of homosexuals, Muldrew says.

“It was a hugely successful hit when it debuted,” said Muldrew, the company manager for the performing arts department at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College. “It ran for over 1,000 performances. It offered something audience members hadn’t seen before, or at least in 1968.”

“The Boys in the Band” has seen several iterations through the years, including a 1970 film and a 2020 Netflix film starring the cast from the 2018 Broadway show.

It stands the test of time, Muldrew says, especially when hundreds of anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced into state legislatures this year, according to a CNN story in April.

“We need to learn from our past and apply that to what’s happening to us today with transgendered youth,” Muldrew said. “I’m really trying to create awareness to see what it’s like to live in the closet. These guys at a birthday party for Harold would be arrested outside the house if they expressed themselves. They had no protection. There were no rights available to them.”

