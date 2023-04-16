After 13 years, Springs Ensemble Theatre must leave its home on Cache La Poudre Street.

The building housing the nonprofit theater company’s rehearsal and theater space was sold last year, but SET was grandfathered in with the purchase. However, after its lease expired March 1, SET and the new owner couldn’t come to an agreement on a new lease or rental rate. SET received notice at the end of last month its lease wouldn’t be renewed and the company needed to be out by April 30.

“The situation highlights the lack of theater space or performing arts space that exists in the city,” said SET President Matt Radcliffe. “It’s really a shame when we lose any venue. It erodes the robust theater community we have in Colorado Springs and gets harder for us to do what we’re doing. Even though SET has landed on its feet in a new home, it’s an example of performing arts venues going away.”

That new home is the back room of The Fifty-Niner, a speakeasy tucked away inside Dice Guys, a board game store at 2409 W. Colorado Ave. in Old Colorado City.

“I’ve been nervous about getting evicted for a long time ... the way rental rates are going,” Radcliffe said. “Moving into a space where that’s not looming over me is exciting. There’s more excitement for me than there is sour grapes.”

SET’s original 2,500-square-foot space could seat 45 people for most performances, though that number shrunk to 40 after COVID-19. The square footage of the new space is smaller, but will offer five to 10 more seats. Plus, being as it’s in a speakeasy, patrons will be able to purchase drinks and food before and after the show, something that wasn’t available in the Cache La Poudre home.

The new stage will be more narrow and will no longer be configured as a black box theater, which allowed SET to reconfigure the space for each show, such as staging performances in the round. Dressing rooms are also being hashed out.

SET will announce its new season in June and debut the new digs in late September with its first show. Right now the company is looking for a performance location for its upcoming production, “The Boys in the Band,” set to run June 1-18. Go online for tickets to springsensembletheatre.org.

Since its founding in 2009, SET has produced more than 75 productions, including comedies, dramas and original works, and hosted workshops, readings and fundraisers for other organizations.

“There are some things to figure out,” Radcliffe said, “but we’re confident we’ll still be able to do the hard-hitting intimate theater SET is known for.”

