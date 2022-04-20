We all do it — look in the mirror and fixate on that one part of our appearance we haven’t quite fallen in love with yet.
If we could just fix it, we think, we’d finally be beautiful. And that would lead to the love and happiness we crave.
In Nobel Prize and Pulitzer Prize winner Toni Morrison’s 1970 debut novel, “The Bluest Eye,” we meet Pecola Breedlove, an 11-year-old Black girl obsessed with eye color. It’s Ohio in the 1940s, and as far as Pecola can tell, only the blond, blue-eyed children are appreciated and considered beautiful. So if she could somehow obtain blue eyes, she might have a chance at being loved, too.
Theatreworks will present the stage version of “The Bluest Eye,” adapted by Lydia R. Diamond. It opens Thursday and runs through May 15 at Ent Center for the Arts.
”Pecola is a child whose story is locked up in systemic racism and the cycle of abuse and poverty,” said director Lynne Hastings. “She prays daily to get that wish, to be seen. And the only way to be seen is to have blue eyes. She’s a hopeful little girl. She’s created a bubble in which she insulates herself, and if she prays long enough and hard enough she’ll get them.”
Though Morrison’s book is rich with characters, the stage adaptation mostly focuses on Pecola’s (Desiree Myers) coming of age story, and her parents, Cholly (Calvin M. Thompson) and Mrs. Breedlove (Lisa Young). When Pecola’s home burns down, sisters Claudia (Alex Campbell) and Frieda (Faith Angelise Goins), who have befriended Pecola, invite her to live with them. Claudia, who narrates the play, struggles with the same cycles of racism and depictions of beauty in the culture as Pecola. She reflects on how the time they spent with their young friend changed their lives and the lives of their family.
“Ms. Morrison’s rich language, spoken with warmth and intelligence by a cast of fine actors, has a supple eloquence that goes down easy. The story of hard lives lived under he thumb of economic deprivation and ingrained racism has a natural poignancy. Ms. Diamond has distilled its emotional power through thoughtful editing,” wrote New York Times critic Charles Isherwood in 2006.
Genderism, colorism and racism intersect to create the fabric of Morrison’s characters, and Hastings appreciates the author’s ability to dive deeply into the emotional psyche of her leading ladies and men.
“There’s some spiritual aspect of it, too,” she said. “She’s a brilliant storyteller and she’s not always concerned about making people feel uncomfortable because life isn’t always comfortable. There are always moments of sadness in everyone’s life journey.”
While lighthearted moments populate the play, woven throughout are dark tendrils of incest and abuse. The show comes with a content warning due to domestic and racialized violence, rape, incest, alcoholism and substance use.
”It’s a tough story to hear, which is why it needs to be told,” Hastings said. “Tough stories start conversations. There are moments of joy, and in the African American experience we’ve always found joy amid oppressions.”
Contact the writer: 636-0270