If you go

What: "Every Brilliant Thing," by Theatreworks

When: Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, 4 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 19

Where: Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.

Price: $20-$43.75; 255-8181, entcenterforthearts.org

Something else: Lynne Hastings will star in the one-person show Saturday and Dec. 11 and 16