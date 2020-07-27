Colorado Springs can claim some of the best theater in the state during the 2019-2020 season.
On Sunday, the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College was honored with 10 Henry Awards, more than any other Colorado theater company. It was also the largest number of Henry Awards the FAC has won in a given year and only the second time a Colorado company has won 10 or more awards in any award year.
Across town, TheatreWorks brought home four awards.
The annual awards, presented by the Colorado Theatre Guild and named after longtime Denver theater producer Henry Lowenstein, recognize outstanding achievements in Colorado theater.
It was thrilling to watch the FAC keep racking up wins during Sunday's livestreamed presentation, says Scott RC Levy, the FAC’s producing artistic director and performing arts director.
"We do good work," says Levy. "The recognition, the ability to gather larger audiences, our commitment to do the highest quality work we can. It’s our track record. I don’t ever expect an award. I don’t make theater for awards, but the recognition is nice and the validation is appreciated."
The FAC won for both musical ("The Bridges of Madison County") and play ("The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.") "Bridges" won six awards, including direction of a musical for Nathan Halvorson, who's also FAC's associate director of performing arts; actress in a musical for Jennifer DeDominici; and supporting actor in a musical for Jeffrey Roark. "Curious" won three awards, including actor in a play for Logan Riley Bruner.
TheatreWorks took home its four honors for "The Mountaintop," including direction for donnie l. betts and actress in a play for Marisa D. Hébert, who also won supporting actress in a play for FAC's “Tiny Beautiful Things."