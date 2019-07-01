Which fireworks are illegal?
In Colorado, anything that leaves that ground is illegal.
In Colorado Springs, all fireworks are illegal. Even sparklers. Only novelty items like snappers and poppers are allowed.
In Fountain and other parts of unincorporated El Paso County, restrictions aren't as strict. In these areas, permissible fireworks include: Ground spinners, smoke bombs, fountains, illuminating torches and sparklers.
“If a firework flies through the air, explodes or shoots flaming balls, it is illegal,” an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office news release states. Bottle rockets, mortars, firecrackers and Roman candles fall under this category.
Here's a breakdown of what is and isn't allowed in other parts of the state.
The sale and possession of fireworks is not legal in Colorado Springs, but permissible fireworks can be purchased in the county, at businesses including Affordable Flags & Fireworks, which is south of the city.
Where to watch fireworks displays
There are dozens of fireworks shows happening this week in Colorado. In Colorado Springs, you can watch fireworks at Memorial Park and at the Switchbacks game at Weidner Field.
Will it rain?
On Monday, forecasters were predicting a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon, and a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight in Colorado Springs on Thursday.
Also: Prepare for a scorcher. A high near 90 degrees is in the forecast for Thursday.
Who has canceled fireworks displays?
A handful of Colorado towns are not taking a chance with fireworks this year. Towns that have nixed their displays include Manitou Springs, Canon City, Aspen and Breckenridge.
Traveling this week?
Prepare for some traffic.
The good news? Colorado Springs-area gas prices have dropped to a nearly three-month low in the days ahead of this week's July Fourth holiday.
What's closed?
Banks, post offices, libraries and more. The Citadel, Chapel Hills and the Promenade Shops at Briargate will all close at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Here's a full list of Fourth of July closures: