With the recent ban of all gatherings of crowds over 10 people because of the coronavirus pandemic, bands and artists have been forced to cancel upcoming shows.
But what does that mean for the local Colorado artists who are left without shows and often without pay?
Live online shows seem to be at least a temporary solution for some Colorado Springs-area artists and bands, including the Tejon Street Corner Thieves.
Since March 18, the band's individual members have been going live on the group's Facebook page, and playing sets ranging anywhere from 30 minutes to over an hour.
The band has a live-streamed concert set for noon today, and will be streamed on Facebook.
You can watch it here.
Those who wish to help support the band can do so by 'tipping' on their individual Paypal accounts, listed on Facebook.
Another local artist taking up online performances is Ryan Flores.
Flores, dubbed his most recent video "Live from Quarantine."
In a recent Facebook post, Flores said that the crisis had been surreal for him, as a musician who usually plays two-hundred shows a year.
"I haven’t played a gig in over two weeks since this crisis started."
Flores has asked those who would like the help him, to donate 'tips' using his personal Paypal, Venmo, or CashApp links, listed on Facebook.
"While not enough to pay my bills, it is helping me keep some money coming in and continue to do what I love."
Through it all, Flores is trying to stay positive.
"I’m trying to maintain a grateful and positive attitude through this trying time. Hopefully we can get through this soon and get our lives and livelihood back on track."
You can find more of his work on his Facebook page here.
Local artists aren't the only ones resorting to performing online however.
Big names like Keith Urban and John Legend have also been performing online amid the quarantine to help keep people entertained.
Urban said in the video that he dedicated the performance to the medical personnel that had been working on the front lines.