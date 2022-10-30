A 2022 Manitou Springs High School graduate nabbed the top award at the biggest youth film festival in the world last weekend.
Youth Documentary Academy alumna Olive Van Eimeren’s 15-minute film, “Skinned Knees,” was named best documentary at the prestigious All-American High School Film Festival in New York City. The honor also earned her a full scholarship, valued at $60,000, to Huntington University in Indiana, where she plans to take film classes next fall. This is the second time in eight years a YDA student has claimed the top documentary prize.
“I was completely shocked,” said Van Eimeren, 18, a 2020 graduate of the YDA program in Colorado Springs. “I went into it with no expectations.”
Olive’s film was selected out of more than 2,000 competing submissions. Two other YDA filmmakers, Finian Dufford and Rose Nseya, were named runners-up in the same category.
In the documentary, Van Eimeren chronicles her visit to her father in Grand Junction in the summer of 2021. After a decade of estrangement, she confronts him about the domestic disputes she witnessed as a child between him and her mother.
“It was documenting a personal journey I’d been putting off for a while,” Van Eimeren said. “I had a lot of pent-up trauma I hadn’t resolved. I interviewed him and got to ask a lot of questions I’d been wanting answers to for a long time.”
The process was therapeutic.
“It was hard. The hardest part was sharing it with other people,” Van Eimeren said. “It was probably one of the best things about it, too. A lady at the awards ceremony came up to me in tears afterward, and said she’d gone through a similar thing and it was comforting for her to witness that.”
Since 2013, YDA has taught teens ages 14 to 18 from under-represented backgrounds how to direct and produce their own professional documentary films. About a dozen students in the Pikes Peak region are selected each summer to participate in the free, seven-week training.
