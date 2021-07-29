Kitchen doors have been rotating at Mood tapas bar, 218 N. Tejon St.
TJ Curry, who helped open Mood in 2020 as executive chef, exited the kitchen in late June to take an executive chef position at the Ol’ Minor Steakhouse & Sports Bar in Gunnison.
Noah Siebenaller, former executive chef at Beast & Brews, is now the new face behind the kitchen line at Mood.
“I left Beasts & Brews in April to become the executive chef at T-Byrds and a new concept for Choice Restaurant Concepts,” he said. “When TJ left, I was promoted to corporate executive chef for all of the Choice Restaurant Concepts and have been cooking at Mood until we hire a new chef for that kitchen.”
Choice Restaurant Concepts, owned by Michael and Crystal Thompson, which includes Mood and T-Byrd Tacos & Tequila, also operates District Elleven lounge, Bird Tree Café and, coming soon, The Dirty Byrd, 24 E. Kiowa St., T-Byrd’s next-door neighbor.
“We’re still moving forward on The Dirty Byrd,” Siebenaller said. “Finalizing construction and waiting on the liquor license. The menu will be wings and whiskey focused. Everything from scratch of course, like chicken sandwiches and macs.”
In the meantime, Siebenaller has introduced a new menu at Mood and is gearing up to offer Sunday brunch there soon. He is putting the final touches on a new food menu at District Elleven and will create a menu for Bird Tree Café.
Mood’s hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, with happy hour 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Check out Tapas Tuesdays when half-price tapas are available all evening. Details: 422-9712, moodtapasbar.com.
Taste of Douglas County
Mike Boyle, host of the Mike Boyle Restaurant Show and organizer of the Taste of Douglas County event, is back with his popular feeding frenzy at the Douglas County fairgrounds, 500 Fairgrounds Drive, Castle Rock, 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 19.
Some of the eateries taking part are Viewhouse Restaurants, Pegasus, Little Caesar’s Pizza, Dairy Queen, Cuba, Cuba, John Holly’s Asian Bistro, and Purgatory Cellars. There will be plenty of seating, tastings and live entertainment in the indoor, air-conditioned building. Free parking.
Cost is $10 in advance and $20 at the door, free for children 3 and under.
Tickets available early August at tasteofdouglascounty.com.
Now that’s Italian
The Sons and Daughters of Italy Pikes Peak Lodge 2870 will host their spaghetti dinner at the Colorado Springs Elks Lodge, 3400 N. Nevada Ave., noon to 4 p.m., Aug. 22.
Tony Rodasta, chairperson for the dinner, says, “All cooking is done by our members using authentic old family recipes. The meatballs are made from Ranch Foods Direct ground beef and the Italian sausage is from Gaglianos Market in Pueblo.”
For $10 you get spaghetti, topped with two meatballs or two sausages or one of each, with salad, bread, butter, drink, and homemade dessert. Children 12 and under are $5 and those under 3 eat for free.
Tickets are sold at the door on the day of the event. Proceeds are to support the organization’s Italian Scholarship Fund.
Pizza and CBD
Daniel Dreyfuss, owner of Pies & Grinders, has a new menu at the three locations for his pizza shops in Monument, Black Forest and Colorado Springs. The big news is that there is an option of having CBD-infused pizza and wing sauces.
“The new options only include CBD, not THC,” he said. “It’s not something that gets you ‘high.’ It’s not marijuana, its CBD, which is used for a variety of reasons.”
Dreyfuss says he worked with a third-party lab to be sure the ingredients for the sauces would not include any THC. The infused foods are prepped away from the original menu items, so there is no cross-contamination for those who do not want CBD in their food.
“There will never be an issue with cross-contamination. You will not get the sauces with CBD in it unless you ordered it,” Dreyfuss said. “For me, the messages that are important is the difference between CBD and THC and cross contamination being a complete non issue. The fact is that CBD is an option for guests.”
