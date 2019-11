Zapata Mexican Taco Shop, 207 W. Rockrimmon Blvd., has gotten a liquor license.

Enjoy beer and margaritas with the house specialty, tacos al pastor (spit-grilled meat with pineapple).

In addition to tacos, the menu includes quesadillas, tortas and burritos. The food servings are large and reasonably priced.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Details: 434-7509, zapatamexicantacoshop.com.