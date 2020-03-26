Happy Belly Tacos can now be found from one end of the city to the other. In mid-December, Sean Fitzgerald, owner of The Collective, 7702 Barnes Road, and Mark Henry, owner of Happy Belly Tacos, 125 N. Spruce St., joined forces to turn The Collective into Happy Belly Tacos — East. Good news for fans of Henry’s creative ways with the handheld Mexican street food — thanks to Fitzgerald’s liquor license, they can have a beer, margarita or shot of tequila with their tacos.
With that successful transition, the businessmen have also turned the Wobbly Olive at 2611 W. Colorado Avenue, owned by Fitzgerald, into Happy Belly Tacos — West.
“The shift came from mainly the Wobbly’s price point” Fitzgerald said. “During the winter, we needed to be in that $10-$15 range and that didn’t really fit Wobbly’s concept.”
Fitzgerald also owns the Wobbly Olive on Powers Boulevard and Allusion Speakeasy in Old Colorado City. Henry also owns Rooster’s House of Ramen downtown.
The original Wobbly Olive, 3317 Cinema Point, will maintain its upscale, eclectic menu, creative cocktail program and fine wine selection. With the expanded dining space at the two new Happy Belly Tacos locations, the original Happy Belly Tacos has been turned into The Kitchen, a commissary kitchen to supply the new Happy Belly Tacos location. Visit hbtacos.com and wobblyolive.com