Dust off your shamrocks and slip into your greenest finery.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade will make its grand reentry into the zeitgeist after two years of COVID-related cancellations.

Event organizer and founder John O’Donnell is feeling mighty fine.

“We got within inches of doing it two years ago, and at the last minute the world shut down,” he said. “We’re ready to go.”

It’s the opposite of how he felt when he canceled the festivities: “Miserable. Gut-punched. I didn’t know what to do.”

Expect the expected: If the weather cooperates, about 15,000 to 20,000 people will crowd downtown sidewalks along Tejon Street and gaze upon close to 100 floats. The parade kicks off at the corner of Tejon and St. Vrain streets and travels south to Vermijo Avenue. It’s free and starts at noon. Grand Stand tickets are available for $50 per couple, with additional $10 family tickets for ages 14 and younger. You can hunt for parking in city parking garages, parking lots and residential neighborhoods.

The stream of floats consists of the usual suspects: service clubs, church groups, schools, youth organizations, marching bands, bagpipers, military reenactment groups, firefighters and their antique firetruck.

“It’s a pretty wide swath of the community,” O’Donnell said. “If you want to find out what Colorado Springs is like, go to this parade.”

Noreen Landis-Tyson, president and CEO of CPCD…giving children a head start, is this year’s grand marshal.

“After 30 years with CPCD she has made a great contribution to the community, particularly for young children in early childhood education,” O’Donnell said. “We wanted to recognize that.”

O’Donnell, an Irish man from New York City, started the parade 38 years ago after a friend put in a request.

“It’s about at the end of winter and we usually get good weather,” O’Donnell said. “It’s a kick-off for spring. Everyone’s been cooped up.”

