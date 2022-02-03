She’s been mentioned on the same page as Dolly Parton. She was shouted out as one of 2020’s top songwriters by multiple publications in multiple genres. One music site called her recent album “one of the most musically and spiritually enthralling efforts of the year.”

These musical accolades belong to Xanthe Alexis. But “musician” is only one way to describe Alexis.

The longtime Colorado Springs resident is also a full-time trauma therapist, single mother and social activist.

If you’re wondering how Alexis does all of this, you wouldn’t be the only one.

It works, she says, because music and therapy work together. They’re both in the business of healing.

“I would not be good at one career without the other one,” Alexis said. “They do balance me.”

This balancing of things has made her into the person she is. And has made her music the way it is.

At 15, Alexis moved from Michigan to Colorado Springs. At 19, she got pregnant with her first child, and a year later, her sister died from a heart defect. These years, described as “tumultuous” on her website, made her mission in life clear: She wants to help people.

Her music, a blend of bluegrass and folk led by her hauntingly compelling vocals, has been part of that mission for most of her adult life. It perhaps helped more than ever in August 2020, when Alexis released her latest album, “The Offering.”

Social media followers and music critics remarked how timely the album felt, which seemed eerily prophetic when they realized Alexis wrote these songs more than a year before the pandemic began.

“I wasn’t alone in feeling that something strange was going to happen soon,” Alexis said of the season she was writing the album. “I think there was a general feeling of a lot of unrest.”

She wasn’t alone in this predicting-the-future category of tunes. Let’s remember one of the top songs of 2019 was one called “If the World Was Ending.”

As the live music world paused, Alexis released her album in hopes of, again, helping people.

“I knew the material had an uplifting message and I wanted people to have it,” she said. “The material was good material for the times.”

Consider the album’s opener, “Compass,” which suggests we keep going even when we can’t see what’s next.

There’s also “The Heart Needs Time,” which Alexis describes as a “full-on temper tantrum about life not working.” It’s about those bad days when sometimes you don’t want a silver lining. “There’s no big positive message,” she said.

She said her producers explained the message like this: “It’s like, yeah, girl, have your bad day.”

The album’s overall offering is a look at your relationship with yourself, which is fitting for anyone who spent more time alone than usual in 2020 or 2021.

Alexis heard plenty of feedback along those lines. “Human emotion is really universal,” she said. “If I’m being honest about my emotions, someone else is going to relate to it.”

Before giving it to others, Alexis made this album for herself.

“Music is always, for me, a way that I self-soothe,” she said. “I do reach for it as a therapeutic thing in my life.”

She wrote “The Offering” as a story about a person trying to connect to something greater.

“We see the hero or heroine go on the inner journey,” she said. “If (listeners) so choose, they could go on a transformative journey on their own as they go.”

For Alexis, that journey led to finding what she was looking for.

“It’s love,” she said. “It’s hopefulness that doesn’t need evidence.”

The album received lots of praise online, but Alexis has yet to play it live much because of the pandemic. That will change during a show this weekend at Lulu’s Downstairs. She’ll perform songs from “The Offering” as well as songs from a soon-to-be-released album called “Lover’s Mark,” which explores the love she found.

“I found it and then I had to forget it and find it again for the new record,” she said. “That’s living, I think.”