Here are a couple of ways to support the community and have a good time:
• Silver Key Gala at Boot Barn Hall, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 7. For $150 have heavy hors d’oeuvres, one complimentary adult beverage, casino “fun” money to use at game tables, live music, dancing, and silent auction. Black tie and Roaring Twenties-style dress encouraged. Reservations required at silverkey.org/gala or 884-2300.
• The Cheyenne Village Shrimp Boil at Country Club of Colorado, 125 Clubhouse Drive, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 27. For $100 enjoy cocktails by the pool, huge platters of seafood with corn and potatoes and have fun making your own s’mores at the firepit. Reserve ticket before Aug. 20 at cheyennevillage.org (click on news/events) or call 572-7478.
Mighty fine sipping
Gregor Huesgen, owner of Downtown Fine Spirits & Wines, 103 S. Wahsatch Ave., is offering two limited-edition whiskeys from Distillery 291 in honor of the sesquicentennial of the city of Colorado Springs. The 150th Anniversary Barrel Select 291 Colorado Whiskey and Colorado Bourbon Whiskey are $99.99 each. There are 45 bottles of each available. Sampling is available at Cork & Cask, 60 E. Moreno Ave., and Cerberus Brewing Co., 702 W. Colorado Ave.