Devoted drinkers of Starbucks Coffee can let you in on a secret: the chain’s secret menu.
The website “Starbucks Secret Menu” chronicles the many combinations of lesser-known options to sip, like a tie dye frappuccino and a “Cinderella Latte.” One item, which the site calls a “fan favorite,” isn’t even for human fans. It’s the Puppuccino.
Order this and “a cup of whipped cream will be served in an espresso or sample size cold beverage cup for your pup,” the site says. “You can either ask for a Puppuccino by name, or simply ask for some whipped cream in a cup for your pooch. It’s one of the most popular Starbucks Secret Menu items and baristas are always happy to oblige.”
It makes for happy dogs and happy dog parents.
And, if you’re looking for a happy corner of the internet, just look up photos of dogs slurping down these pup cups while peeking out the car window. See a bit of whipped cream on their nose? Try not to smile.
These kinds of free treats aren’t just a Starbucks thing. Dutch Bros. Coffee offers its version, which comes in the form of a small cup filled with whipped cream and often topped with a dog bone-shaped cookie.
They’re not just a chain thing, as they’ve been adopted by independent coffee shops, cafes and restaurants around the country. That includes Colorado’s beloved Little Man Ice Cream as well as Colorado Springs shops such as Caffeinated Cow. Jake Norment, who owns the shop, says customers sometimes add a scoop of ice cream for their dogs.
He said it sends a message: “Pets need love, too.”
This is also the message coming from Smallcakes, a cupcake and ice cream shop in Colorado Springs.
They offer “pupcakes,” which owner Katie Salanda describes as a “modified version of our carrot cake with a peanut butter cream cheese frosting, topped with a Milk Bone.”
The shop’s staffers make pupcakes fresh daily and they often sell out.
Smallcakes also offers “Icy Paws,” which consists of a scoop of Greek yogurt with peanut butter and bananas and is presented in the shape of a paw print. It’s a way to show that Smallcakes treats patrons like family, “no matter if they have legs or paws,” Salanda said.
“I think that these items have been popular with customers because pets are like family,” she said. “With something so simple, you can spoil your furry family member.”