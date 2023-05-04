If we’re alive, we’re growing.

Hopefully it’s in a positive direction, but sometimes it’s not. Sometimes growth comes quickly, but many times it’s incremental. And sometimes we force growth by making a big change.

Colorado Springs sculptor Kurt Kieffer took a look at his life a few years ago and decided to change it for the better. And by doing so, he was inspired to look back through the decades and parse out what he calls “inflection points,” or decisions that caused him to change direction in life.

“We need to be cognizant of the fact we’re constantly growing and to have the ability to see the points that were important enough to change course,” Kieffer said. “That’s pretty important for an individual to evaluate in their lives in how to determine which way to go. We can change and make major decisions. There might be pressure or obstacles, but it’s up to us what we want to do.”

The dozen contemporary sculptures in his new show, “Almost Maybe,” made of wood, metal, fired clay and found objects, reflect turning points in his own life. It opens Friday at Bosky Studio with a free reception and runs through July. The opening is part of First Friday Downtown, when galleries, arts centers and other businesses open new exhibits with receptions from 5-8 p.m.

Kieffer’s creativity stretches back to childhood, when he grew up living in a house on his grandfather’s farm in rural Ohio and spent a good chunk of time helping repair structures, do chores, care for animals and fix machinery. It wasn’t a great financial time for small farmers in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, he says, so his family took on whatever repair work needed doing, instead of hiring somebody.

“I didn’t think about it at the time, but we had to come up with ideas with whatever was lying around and construct a workable piece or solution aside from traditional means,” Kieffer said. “Now I use that creativity all the time. In a way it was a gift.”

That ability to create something from odds and ends came in handy later in life. In 2001 he was a burned-out musician in Seattle, ready for a new way to indulge his imagination after a dozen years in the music scene. Living in the Industrial District, he started collecting scrap iron and other debris and creating works with the found objects.

His sculptures caught fire and he began showing in galleries before moving to Chicago with his wife, L. Song Richardson, the new president of Colorado College. While in the Midwest, he opened a gallery and contracting business and eventually went back to school to finish a liberal arts degree. From there, though, his life spun him away from making art and into working in public defender offices and homeless shelters in Washington, D.C.; Iowa City, Iowa; and Irvine, Calif., before landing in the Springs two years ago with Richardson.

After reuniting with his art, Kieffer spent a year working on the new sculpture series. He hopes it helps others reflect on their own life journey.

“When I see art, there are certain pieces that cause me to reflect and examine my own life and see things with a different perspective,” Kieffer said. “One of the great things about working for the public defender and homeless shelters was forcing yourself to look through the perspective of another person. Maybe you disagree with their views or what they’ve done, but the ability to see their perspective is incredibly important to understand others and have empathy.”

