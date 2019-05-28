Fans of Montague’s Coffee and Tea expressed sadness via Facebook at the announcement the shop was closing.
After more than 20 years in business, the owners decide to call it quits.
“Three things happened,” said Forrest Levi Koch, general manager and cake baker. “There was a big drop in business when Dave (McIntosh) and Jeff (Weller) sold the business. When they left, the staff changed and it’s been hard to find good people to replace the staff. And over the past two years, the cost of labor has made it hard to keep up.”
Koch said the furniture, equipment and fixtures will be sold piece by piece.
McIntosh and Weller opened the shop in 1997, naming it after the business that had been in the small, brick building for 37 years — a place called Monty's Inn.
Aside from the name, Monty's and Montague's couldn't have been more different.
Montague's was a refined tea and coffee emporium where ladies tended to chat by the fire over scones and blackberry tea while sitting in Victorian wing chairs.
Monty's catered to a slightly less cultured crowd. A 1989 Gazette article described it as "a rough, biker bar where hard-drinking, hard-brawling types go to let off some steam."
In 2017, McIntosh and Weller sold the business to Capulets, Inc.
Meat-centric
Executive chef Noah Siebenaller and master butcher Jason Nauert have successfully opened Beast and Brews, 7 Spectrum Loop. The meat counter is front and center as you enter, boasting massive cuts of Colorado grass-fed prime beef. There are two dry-aging cabinets near the ordering station. The menu features as much local produce as is possible to source. And the food samples were prepared to perfection.
With 100 craft beers, wine and spirits on tap, it’s a fun place to linger. Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. Details: 247-1040, beastsandbrews.com.
New grounds
Scared Grounds Café, 1801 Cheyenne Blvd., is having a grand opening 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday to celebrate a new menu and patio where a full bar has been installed.
Owner Natasha Shnaper is more than excited to show off the additional space. The return of live music begins next week at 6:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Details: 475-0888, tinyurl.com/y5yz467x.
Tasty choice
Till Kitchen made the winning entry in the Toasty S’mores Tasting Contest. Its “Savory and S’more Lamb Chop” dish got a final surge of votes, and the restaurant will be celebrated at the Rocky Mountain Vibes’ home opener June 22.