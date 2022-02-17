Bryan Mark has rolled out his new mobile food truck: Smoke House BBQ & Ramen. Mark has a long history in the culinary scene in Colorado Springs. He was the opening general manager for Oskar Blues Fooderies and went on to work at other restaurant-related projects. Now he’s following his passion for smoking food and making ramen, which at first sounded like an odd menu mix.
“It’s the two things I thought I was good at and there wasn’t a lot of ramen trucks,” he said. “Honestly it’s turning more into a Southern food and ramen truck. The Tonkotsu and Texas ramens are super popular.”
In case you’re wondering, tonkotsu in Japanese means pork bones. Mark simmers pork and chicken for 24 hours so the collagen from the bones has time to transform into gelatin, making his ramen base broth a rich, mineral-filled umami bomb. Then he seasons it with tar.
“I use a soy sauce tar (mirin) and a few secret ingredients for the tonkotsu ramen,” he said. “And for the miso ramen I use a white miso sesame paste tar.”
The soup is finished with noodles and topped with chashu (marinated pork belly), Asian sausage, spinach, sprouts, scallions and a spot-on-perfect soft-boiled egg. It’s beautiful and delicious.
Mark was not shy with the spice level in the Nashville ramen. The spicy pork and chicken broth with noodles is topped with a freshly fried Nashville spiced chicken thigh. The soup is finished with fresh spinach, dill pickles and corn salsa.
He parks his truck permanently at Deuces Wild Brewery, 660 Peterson Road, 4:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, noon to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Sunday brunch. The menu varies from day to day with Texas barbecue offerings and ramen bowls. Visit tinyurl.com/57bp64kv
Mardi Gras on steroids
Phil Duhon, legendary for his over-the-top Mardi Gras parties is gearing up for Fat Tuesday on March 1.
“I started Fat Tuesday in 1998 at the Ritz when I was the chef,” he said. “And it blew up from there.”
This year he’ll take his famous New Orleans dishes to a new level for the event.
“It’s going to be the biggest Mardi Gras I’ve done in 20 years,” he said.
It takes place at Tejon Eatery, 19 N. Tejon St., where he is the general manager. (He’s also co-owner of Oscar’s Oyster Bar downtown.) Tejon Eatery has nine units where different types of cuisines are served. On Fat Tuesday, Duhon and his culinary team will transition those nine units into stations for various New Orleans specialties for the entire day.
“The deli at the front of the house will be serving crawfish and shrimp boils,” he said. “I’ll have oysters there too. The next unit will have platters of oysters, shrimp, lobster mac and cheese and fried chicken. Then there will be po’boys, frog legs and boudin in the next space. Every space will have something different. I’m bring my Oscar’s menu to this space where we can serve more people.”
There are full bars on each level of the eatery where traditional New Orleans-style cocktails will be available.
“We’ll have different bands playing throughout the day,” he said. “There will be one doing zydeco tunes.”
No reservations required.
“It’s walk-ins and pay as you go,” he said. “Tejon Eatery is normally closed on Tuesday, but for Fat Tuesday we will open at 11 a.m. until closing around 11 p.m.”
Taphouse closes
Johnny Nolan made the hard decision to close his Johnny’s N3 Taphouse, 817 W. Colorado Ave., the first of the year. On Dec. 28, he posted on Facebook, “Well friends, the days of Johnny’s N3 Taphouse are coming to an end. We will be closing our doors this New Year’s Eve at 1 a.m. Please come out this week and support our staff. We are so incredibly grateful for our amazing regulars and all our customers who have supported us throughout the years, some all the way back to the Southside Johnny’s days! We love you all so very much!”
Related, we got some news from Sue Nolan, Johnny’s wife, about the historic Johnny’s Navajo Hogan, 2817 N. Nevada Ave., which sustained damage from two fires in 2021. “Finally making progress with the insurance company at the Hogan so you should see progress soon, but it’s a ways out,” she said in a Facebook message.