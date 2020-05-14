Miss chatting with your favorite bartender? Sean Fitzgerald, owner of Wobbly Olive and Allusion Speakeasy, has your back.
Fitzgerald launched Front Door Happy Hour, where he sends a bartender to homes to shake signature cocktails while maintaining proper social distancing. You must order four cocktails and at least one food item from the Wobbly Olive menu. Your personal bartender will set up a bar on an ironing board covered with a tablecloth.
Front Door Happy Hours are scheduled for one-hour blocks 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. There is no delivery fee or upcharge — simply buy the food and drinks at regular prices. Message facebook.com/wobblyolive to make reservations.
New chef, new menu
Audrey DeJesus is the new face in The French Kitchen Culinary Center, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., where she and owner Blandine Mazeran have introduced International Thursdays to the menu.
DeJesus, previously a chef at Marigold Café & Bakery, plans to offer dishes from her homeland of Colombia as well as other global fare. On one of the first International Thursday menus, boldly seasoned Mediterranean dishes were spotlighted, including braised lamb with an Israeli couscous salad, tzatziki, roasted garlic hummus, pickled vegetables and homemade pita bread. The menus are posted on Mondays and meals must be preordered for pickup or delivery. They are made fresh and will feed four. Cost is $49. Visit tfkcc.com.
James Beard Award nominees
The 2020 nominees for James Beard Awards were announced May 4. Because of COVID-19, there will not be an actual ceremony. Restaurant & Chef Award winners are slated to be announced Sept. 25 from Chicago in a live broadcast via Twitter . Colorado nominees for Best Chef: Mountain include Caroline Glover, Annette, Aurora; Dana Rodriguez, Super Mega Bien, Denver; Kelly Whitaker, The Wolf’s Tailor, Denver; and Carrie Baird, Bar Dough, Denver. Other categories include Frasca Food and Wine, Boulder, for Outstanding Restaurant; and Leopold Bros., Denver, for Outstanding Wine, Beer or Spirits Producer.
El Taco de Mexico, Denver, has been named 2020 James Beard Foundation America’s Classics recipient.