Here are two spots to get festive Monday for National Margarita Day:
• Chuy’s Fine Tex-Mex, 9297 Forest Bluffs View, has drink specials all day. For $2, get any regular house or frozen ‘Rita a Grande made in an 18-ounce shaker and keep the commemorative cup. Dollar floaters to top off margaritas bring an extra pour of tequila.
• Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 1765 Briargate Parkway, is offering $4 and $5 margaritas.
Something cheesy
Queso Fest has returned at On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina. Through April, enjoy these new dishes featuring the restaurant’s signature queso: Texas Queso Fries, Melted Queso Fundido, Queso Steak Torta, Cheesy Queso Enchiladas and Grilled Queso Chicken. For $1, enjoy Queso “Pour” Favor with a melted helping of queso on any meal. Through Feb. 28, the 1800 Grande ‘Rita is $5.