Here are a few quick options for procrastinating cupids to save Valentine’s Day:
• Ten Days of Valentine’s at the Melting Pot, 30 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Thursday to Feb. 21. Complimentary Champagne toast and a rose included each day. Thursday and Friday and Feb. 15-21, for $124.95 you get a four-course fondue meal or order off the menu; this Saturday and Sunday for $149.95 you get a set menu all day of a five-course fondue. Kids 12 and under eat for $27.95. Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Details: 385-0300, meltingpot.com/colorado-springs-co.
• Galentines for gal pals at the Melting Pot, Thursday and Friday. For $24.95 per person, get cheese fondue, salad and chocolate fondue.
• Sweetheart Deal at Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom, Thursday through Sunday . For $25 you get a choice of a starter, either a medium specialty pizza or two entrees and a Little Big Cookie ala mode. Dine-in or delivery. Visit oldchicago.com.
• Love Shake at Joe’s Crab Shack, Friday through Sunday, for $79 you get prix fix four-course menu. Visit joescrabshack.com.