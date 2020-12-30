On a recent afternoon at Edelweiss Restaurant, 34 E. Ramona Ave., the patio was bustling with customers enjoying the nice weather. Servers with mugs of beer were in a constant parade from the bar to the outdoor seating.
“You feel like you are in Germany,” said Helga Schnakenberg, who co-owns the eatery with her husband, Gary. “With the lights and fireplaces, it’s really been nice to be able to serve our customers out here.”
Most of the seating is covered, and there are infrared and propane heaters on the patio plus two fire pits. Blankets also are available.
“With the holidays, we started opening every day from noon to 8 p.m. because we knew families would be in town and looking for sweets and maybe even a hot beverage on a heated patio,” restaurant manager Dieter Schnakenberg said. “And we are serving hot Glühwein and Jägertee in insulated mugs.”
Details: 633-2220, edelweissrest.com.
Something to bark about
Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, 7605 N. Academy Blvd., is starting the new year with a “Season of Thanks.” With the purchase of an entrée, patrons will receive a free weekly thank-you gift through January.
“We are here to serve our guests, and the way they’ve responded to us over the past nine months has been humbling and inspiring. Now we want to show our guests how much we appreciate them,” said Chris Simms, founder and CEO of the chain.
The promotion began this month, and gifts have included desserts and bottles of wine.
Brunch is available at 9 a.m. daily. You also can order from Jolene’s Wings & Beer, a virtual restaurant offering wings, sides and beer. There’s free delivery on orders of more than $25. Visit lazydogrestaurants.com.
Canned booze
Colorado Springs-based distillery Lee Spirits Co. continues to win awards for its gin, liqueurs, whiskey and vodka. All four of its canned cocktails won awards at a recent professional beverage competition for canned adult beverages. Winners included Fuego Lemonade (Gold), Strawberry Ginger Lemonade (Silver), Whiskey Lemonade (Silver) and Lavender Lemonade (Silver).
Lee Spirits’ canned Lavender Gin cocktail and Strawberry Gin cocktail helped the company earn the title of Colorado’s “Ready to Drink” Distillery of the Year at the 2020 New York International Spirit Competition. Visit leespirits.com.
Wine contest
The El Paso Hobby Wine Competition is taking shape. Cost is $10 per entry and the deadline is Feb. 1. Wine categories and more details can be found online at tinyurl.com/yc7m895p.
A wine tasting and awards reception is planned for 7 p.m. Feb. 15 at Bear Creek Nature Center. The event might be canceled or become virtual because of COVID-19. Proceeds benefit the Friends of El Paso County Nature Center.
