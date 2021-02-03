With restaurant restrictions for dine-in places, reservations for Valentine’s Day will be in demand. Here are a few options:
• Brother Luck at his Lucky Dumpling, 26 S. Wahsatch St., is offering a Valentine’s Day Sake Pairing Dinner. For $75 per person, you get a five-course meal paired with sake at 6 p.m. Details: 418-5843, luckydumplingco.com. At Luck’s Four by Brother Luck restaurant, 321 N. Tejon St., he offers Valentine’s Day For Two at home of charcuterie ($25) and six chocolate-covered strawberries ($18). Call 434-2741.
• Jeff Kiepke, owner of Mona Lisa Fondue Restaurant, 733 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, offers a four-course signature dinner for $63 per person, 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 8 to 15. On Valentine’s Day, the menu will be available noon until 9 p.m. For $73 per person, upgrade the meal with lobster and grilled wild game meat. Details: 685-0277, monalisafondue.com.