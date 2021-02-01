Here’s two places to get game-ready food that are sure to be winners:
• Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 1765 Briargate Parkway (The Promenade Shops at Briargate), 418-6845, tinyurl.com/y5qyrrjr. Offers the slider family packs, salad packs, wing packs and chicken tender packs for Sunday.
• Rock Bottom Brewery, 3316 Cinema Point, 550-3586, facebook.com/RockBottomColoradoSprings, offers these in-restaurant specials Thursday through Sunday: Super Special, one starter, two pizzas and two beers for $35; and Fan’s Feast, one starter, four pizzas and four beers for $55. For takeout specials only, there’s the Tailgate for Two (one starter, two pizzas and two growlers) for $35 and the Team Tailgate (one starter, four pizzas and four growlers) for $55.