Miguel Garza has opened Machete’s Good Stuff, 5830 Omaha Blvd., a drive-up taco and burrito shop.
Garza has 18 years in the Los Angeles hospitality business, where he owned seven award-winning eateries. He also was the owner of Vinum Populi, at 6165 Barnes Road, a wine and food store that he closed during the pandemic.
His new venture is small, with a limited menu including chicken tinga, pulled pork, steak pastor or fire-grilled veggies served as breakfast burritos or tacos plates. The burritos have herb scrambled eggs with the meat or veggie option, served with crunchy tater tots, pico de gallo, vegetarian three bean blend, lime wedges and avocado. The tacos come three to an order with beans, rice, limes and avocado. The beans are excellent with a mild spicy flavor. There’s a choice of spicy serrano, medium jalapeno or mild green chile salsa. Breakfast burrito and taco plates cost $8.50, single tacos are $3.50 or $2 on Taco Tuesday.
Hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Details: 719-259-0111, facebook.com/machetes.cos.
New eateryEl Jalisco Mexican Restaurant, 6802 N. Academy Blvd., opened recently in the former Lemongrass Bistro. Alba Arreola and her brother-in-law, Heraclio Hernandez, are co-owners.
The menu is extensive, with the traditional foods you’d expect to see at a Mexican eatery. There’s a generous selection of seafood food. The combination plate with tamale, enchilada and chile relleno with rice and beans all tasted authentic with plenty of spiciness. The tamale was light on the masa and heavy on the carnitas, as it should be. Refried beans were extra tasty. There’s a full bar. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Details: 719- 375-9912, tinyurl.com/2p9fvuky.
James Beard semifinalists
Thirteen Colorado restaurants and chefs, including one from Colorado Springs, hit the James Beard Awards 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists’ list Feb. 23.
The winners will be announced March 16 in Scottsdale, Ariz. The finalists will celebrate at a ceremony June 13 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
The awards were established in 1991 to recognize the best in the restaurant industry nationwide. A link to all semifinalists, and the rules, is at jamesbeard.org.
The semifinalists include:
• Outstanding Restaurateur: Edwin Zoe, Zoe Ma Ma and Chimera Ramen, Boulder and Denver.
• Outstanding Chef: Josh Niernberg, Bin 707 Foodbar, Grand Junction.
• Emerging Chef: Manuel “Manny” Barella, Bellota, Denver.
• Best New Restaurant: Casian Seafood, Lafayette.
• Outstanding Hospitality: Spuntino, Denver.
• Outstanding Wine Program: The Little Nell, Aspen.
Best Chef, Mountain Division:
• Jose Avila, El Borrego Negro, Denver.
• Cody Cheetham, Tavernetta, Denver.
• Caroline Glover, Annette, Aurora.
• Mawa McQueen, Mawa’s Kitchen, Aspen.
• Dana Rodriguez, Work & Class, Denver.
• Eric Skokan, Black Cat Farm Table Bistro, Boulder.
• Luis Young, Penrose Room, Colorado Springs.
Focus on Denver
Denver Restaurant Week is March 11 to 20 featuring local restaurants with specially priced, multicourse menus at some of the top restaurants throughout the metro area. Restaurants will offer one of three available price points — $25, $35 or $45 per-person. View restaurant and menus at denver.org/denver-restaurant-week
Winning wines
The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey, 3011 E. Colorado 50, Cañon City, has won recognition by Wine Enthusiast Magazine. Five wines were scored at 90 or above in the publication’s sampling of Colorado wines. Two were graded with a score of 91: the 2017 Colorado Cabernet Franc and the 2017 Colorado Revelation, which is the winery’s proprietary red Bordeaux-style wine, a blend of 50% cabernet sauvignon, 30% cabernet franc and 20% merlot.
The three wines scoring at 90 were the 2018 Colorado merlot, the 2018 Colorado Reserve Merlot, and the 2018 Colorado Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve.
The scores will be published on the Wine Spectator website, with the biggest-scoring reveal appearing in the April print issue. Larry Oddo, the owner of the winery, says in a statement, “Wine Enthusiast is the number one buying guide for wine lovers in the United States, and we are excited to show off our wines from Colorado.”
The award-winning wines are available daily in the tasting room, as well as at select wine shops along the Front Range. Details: 877-422-9463. abbeywinery.com
