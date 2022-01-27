Joseph Campana continues to grow his list of eateries and bars. In addition to his flagship, The Rabbit Hole, he is the restaurateur behind Bonny and Read’s Seafood and Fine Steaks, two SuperNova locations, Westside Cantina, STIR Coffee & Cocktails, Cork & Cask and Shame & Regret.
Campana opened B&R Sushi at 101 N. Tejon St., last summer and has plans to soon open The Shurken Head Tiki Bar and Lounge at 114 N. Tejon St. Here’s a look at each of the projects:
B&R Sushi is an expansion adjacent to Bonny & Read’s Seafood and Fine Steaks restaurant. And like other Campana eatery and bar concepts, design details at the sushi spot are stunning, with walls in shades of blue violet, accented with white cherry blossom trees.
That same strategic attention to details has not been overlooked with the selection of head sushi chef Phonephet “Rabbit” Southichack. Southichack was working at the Rabbit Hole when the sushi bar was in progress.
“Joe noticed all the sushi experience I had on my resume,” Southichack said, “and when he started the sushi restaurant, he promoted me to head sushi chef.”
Southichack’s nickname, Rabbit, has nothing to do with his association with the Rabbit Hole.
“It’s what my mom called me when I was a little kid running around,” he said. “Rabbit is a lot easier to say than Phonephet.”
Rabbit is making beautiful and delicious sushi, with fresh fish arriving daily. Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for lunch and 4 to 10 p.m. daily for dinner. Details: 719-896-4145, facebook.com/bonny andread.
Campana and business partner Audriana Sutherland are shooting for opening the tiki bar around Feb. 15, which will join Bell Brother’s Brewery in the former Zeezo’s costume shop. A tiki bar has been in Campana’s plans for a couple of years.
“I’ve wanted to bring a tiki bar to Colorado Springs for some time,” he said. “It’s never been done before. I think tiki is something that will stay here for a long time. There’s a lot of cool things we can so with tiki drinks and flaming drinks and Polynesian food.”
Hours will be 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily with a small food menu.
Drag brunch
Looking for entertainment at Sunday Brunch? Head to Streetcar520, 520 S. Tejon St., noon to 2 p.m. the first and third Sundays monthly to catch Kai Lee Mykels performing in drag.
It’s a lively interactive show. The brunch menu is amazing and bottomless mimosas are $17.
Reservations for the show strongly recommended. Brunch is served 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Details: 719-633-3300, facebook.com/streetcar520. Hey cupid
It’s time to make those all-important Valentine’s Day dinner reservations. Many eateries are closed Mondays, so with Feb. 14 falling on a Monday this year, it’s even more important to get on the ball.
The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Road (normally closed Mondays), will be open 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 14 offering a special six-course menu for $70 per person plus tax and tip. Reservations required 719-598-8667.
Scholarships and grants available
The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation is accepting applications for more than $1 million in scholarships and grants for those pursuing a secondary degree in the restaurant, food service and hospitality industry.
Scholarships range from $2,500 to $10,000 and can be used for tuition and fees, books, room and board and other school-related expenses. No age restrictions.
Deadline to apply is March 15 at chooserestaurants.org.
