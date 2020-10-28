Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, 7605 N. Academy Blvd. in Colorado Springs, is offering retro single-serve TV dinners for $10 each.
Restaurant favorites are made in house, frozen in retro-style aluminum trays, ready for pickup and popping in the oven.
The popular chicken pot pie is a hearty serving for one that easily can serve two. Currently, there’s an offer on the website for buy three, get one free.
Lineup includes beer-battered fish ‘n chips, fried chicken, grilled lemon chicken, cheese enchiladas, campfire pot roast, chicken Parmesan and chicken pot pie.
Delivery and curbside pick-up. Visit: tinyurl.com/y4pl7p9d.
Cookie monster
Project Angel Heart is offering its Cookies in the Sky fundraising event, which will run through Nov. 16.
For $30, you get three holiday cookies. Each cookie set ordered allows the organization to prepare and deliver more than three meals, free of charge, for a Coloradan in need.
Orders must be placed by 5 p.m. Nov 16 (or while supplies last) at pieintheskycolorado.org; click buy cookies, then click green button order cookies directly. Pick up at the location of your choice Nov 19.