TJ Curry, executive chef at Mood Tapas Bar and Bird Tree, along with the restaurant’s owners, Crystal and Michael Thompson, launched The Thank You Initiative in late November as dine-in was going to be curtailed again in restaurants.
“We are setting up a program to make meals for hospital workers during this upcoming closing of dining in,” he emailed. “Our goal is to make 200 meals three times a week for employees at hospitals to try to help support their fight through all of this.” As of Dec. 10, they had more than exceeded the number of meals going to UCHealth employees.
“It’s going well,” he said in an email. “We just finished up 900 meals delivered yesterday. We are also on schedule for 600 meals a week through the end of the year right now and hoping to be able to do more soon.”
He is getting support in the form of donated food from several food service distributors, including Ben E. Keith, Altamira Foods, and Sysco.