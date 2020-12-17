Mitch Yellen, owner of Altitude Hospitality Group, has been busy reimaging several eateries, acquiring new properties and installing a heated bubble-tent to house numerous outdoor activities. Here’s a look at the many new things coming up.
• Pickleball Dome opens Dec. 30. The bubble-tent covers the existing parking lot in front of North Side Social, 9633 Prominent Point (Powers Boulevard and Briargate Parkway) with eight pickball courts and a dining area. The menu will feature burgers, small plates, pizzas and breakfast wraps. Yellen has spotted a place in the heart of downtown to build a South Side Social, which he anticipates to be open in the spring of 2022. Both venues feature many family-friendly indoor and outdoor games. Visit northsidesocialco.com.
• Garden of the Gods Market & Café will move to 616 S. Tejon St., formerly Coquette’s Bistro. The market and cafe will be a daytime operation. Yellen’s Till eatery will use the cafe space for evening dining. These brands are scheduled for opening in March or April. Meanwhile, Garden of the Gods Market and Café, 410 S. 26th St., will continue to operate as a market for to-go bakery goods, breads, prepared foods and a catering kitchen.
• Wine and Wheel, a wine bar, is planned for opening in May or June, sharing space with Garden of the Gods Market and Café and Till at 616 S. Tejon St. Blind Lark, a speakeasy, is going into the downstairs area, below the market, café, wine bar and Till. The lower space is scheduled to open in September or October.
• Yellen has purchased the building at 104 S. Tejon St. for his business offices and his Sprig concept. It features healthy food options like wraps, bowls, smoothies, coffee and baked goods. A date for opening the eatery is undetermined.
Virtual gingerbread experience
The Broadmoor gingerbread display this season was inspired by The Broadmoor Manitou & Pikes Peak Railway railcar. Visit broadmoor.com/the- resort/holidays/2020/ to see a video of the culinary team building the railcar, download a gingerbread kit to make your own railcar house and watch a cooking demonstration for making gingerbread and building the house.
sh dinners
Feast of the Seven Fishes is an Italian-American tradition that originated in southern Italy. For centuries, many have abstained from eating meat on the eve of certain holidays, and so the multicourse dinner was born.
Here are some places to enjoy the dinner for takeout:
• Paravicini’s Italian Bistro, 2802 W Colorado Ave., offers seven courses for $60 per person on Sunday. Details: 471-8200, paravicinis.com.
• The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, feast for $50 per person with optional wine pairing priced separately. 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. Dec. 23. Details: 598-8667, margaritaatpinecreek.com.
• Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar, 11 S. Tejon St., offers six-courses, to finish-at-home for two for $125, 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 23 and 24. Place orders before midnight Saturday. Details: 357-4554, jaxfishhouse.com/colorado-springs.
Outdoor heated dining
Looking for a place to dine outside with heaters during the COVID-19 red level restriction in place? Visit Colorado Springs has a list of some of the places that will fill the bill. Visit tinyurl.com/y2w667ob.
Empowered employees
Restaurants took another financial hit with indoor dining shut down. Once again we’re seeing more ways eatery owners are getting creative and doing whatever they can to keep their employees working and help their bottom lines. Last week we shared how Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar owner, Dave Query, created WeDeliver, a delivery service operated by his restaurant employees. More restaurant owners are following that model of having their employees do food deliveries. This is a major money saver since third-party delivery services take such a big cut of the order. Restaurants can save more money, drivers get the tips and it helps the local workforce.
Here are a few more who are doing in-house delivery: Paravicini’s Italian Bistro, Ristorante di Sopra, Beasts and Brews, Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern, Buttermilk, Boot Barn Hall and Ambli Global Cuisine.contact the writer: 636-0271.