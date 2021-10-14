Colorado Springs restaurant owner featured on Restaurant Impossible makeover

Robert Brunet, co-owner with his wife, Becky, of Momma Pearl’s Cajun Kitchen, 162 Tracker Drive, recently participated in “Restaurant: Impossible,” hosted by chef Robert Irvine on the Food Network. On the show, Irvine works to help struggling restaurants turn things around.
Momma Pearl’s was closed Oct. 4-7 for Irvine and his team to transform the interior from sports bar to an upscale, sophisticated look. Momma Pearl’s dinning room got fresh paint, and three bold partitions with bright red crawfish illustrations were hung from the ceiling, which formed a separation between the bar and dining room. New tables and a wall of banquettes were added. New softer lighting makes for a cozy space.
Irvine offered suggestions for elevating Momma Pearl’s menu, introducing dishes using fresh ingredients like a beet salad with farro, pistachio, feta and arugula tossed with balsamic vinaigrette. There was a mushroom po’ boy and a pork stew en croute offered along with other similar elevated creations.
“These were dishes we served the night we had a few people in for dining during the filming, which was before the restaurant was closed for the transformation,” Robert said. “It was a test menu. We liked most of the dishes and will decide as a team which ones we want to add to our original Cajun menu.”
Brunet said this segment of “Restaurant: Impossible” will be aired in eight to 10 weeks.
“I’ll let customers know when it’s scheduled to air,” he said.
In the meantime, check out the new look and refreshed menu at Momma Pearl’s. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. Details: 964-0234, mommapearls.com.
Gone fi
shing
I enjoyed some crispy hot fish and chips at Go Fish Food Truck recently. For $14, I got three large pieces of perfectly fried, beer battered, wild caught Alaskan cod with a big batch of fries. They were served with excellent homemade tartar sauce or vinegar.
“It’s a favorite for customers,” said Christina Voreadis, co-owner of the truck with business partner and chef Kevin Hill. “For us on the truck, we love the shrimp po’ boy.”
The po’ boy is $14 for Cajun fried shrimp with shredded lettuce and sliced tomatoes, served on a French baguette from The French Kitchen. It’s topped with garlic aioli and their homemade spicy Cajun drizzle. It also comes with fries.
Recently, they have added delicious Key lime pie and freshly fried beignets. The beignets are every bit as good as the fried numbers I’ve had at Cafe Du Monde in New Orleans. Details: 494-3218, gofishfoodtruck.com.
Be an insider
The Downtown Partnership has launched the Culinary Insider. With a $10 pass you get access to off-menu specials like cocktails, appetizers, entrees and desserts from 18 locally owned restaurants, breweries and distillers downtown. At the end of October, passholders will be entered to win prizes like dining gift cards, tasting experiences, private meals made by local star chefs and tickets to culinary performances at the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts. Proceeds from digital pass sales benefit scholarships for local students pursuing careers in the culinary arts. Offer details and passes at downtowncs.com/culinary.
Falling for autumn dinner
A Fall Gathering, Fortitude and Finn dinner, will be at The Bar at Almagre Collective, 2460 Montebello Square, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday. The dinner will be prepared by Ryan Sparzak, owner of Cookery Inquieto. For $135, you get five courses paired with wine and cocktails. Details: 888-0599, tinyurl.com/6hhwp9tk.
Ooh la la
There will be a French wine dinner at Joseph’s Fine Dining, 1606 S. Eighth St., 7 p.m. Oct. 27. For $95 you get four-courses with wine. Details: 630-3631, josephsdining.com.
Murder on the menu
The Brown Palace Hotel & Spa, 321 17th St., Denver, is having a Murder at Brown Palace dinner series with Adams Mystery Playhouse 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Oct. 22 and 30. For $125, you get a three-course dinner and interactive theater experience and parking. There’s a Murder Mystery Dinner package for $500, which includes dinner for two, overnight accommodations in a Signature King Room and parking. Tickets at tinyurl.com/3npx5wt7