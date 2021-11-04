Colorado Springs restaurant group raises money for local food bank

Jay Gust, president of Ascent Restaurant Group, stepped up to support Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado’s efforts to fill the food bank during Hunger Action Month in September in a big way.
During the month, the company donated $2 from every pizza sold at Pizzeria Rustica, every bowl from Homa Cafe + Bar and every large charcuterie from TAPAteria to the fundraiser. Gust’s eateries raised $7,114 for the nonprofit, which will be used to help feed 42,000 people in need of food in southern Colorado.
“This is by far is one of the biggest donations from a restaurant group we have received,” said Shannon Coker, chief operation officer at Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado.
“We’re grateful for all donations.”
Gust, who is always generous when supporting the community, said, “We’ll make this an annual event at our restaurants.”
Thai this on
Nokie Namsamut and Piyachart Kotirat, wife and husband team, have opened Hello Thai & Yakitori at 6626 Delmonico Drive, formerly Yakitori 5 and Thai Food by Naya. The menu is heavy on Thailand cuisine, with a nod to the formerly more Japanese cuisine with 18 yakitori bento combinations. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Saturdays, and noon to 8:30 p.m. Sundays. More details: 719-265-9168, hellothai yakitori.com.
Harvest dinner rescheduled
Cream of the Crop Harvest Celebration for Food to Power, which was originally scheduled for Oct. 17, is rescheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Hillside Hub, 917 E. Moreno Ave.. For $50, you get a lineup of food and drinks from local farms, restaurants, breweries and wineries. The event supports the construction of the Hillside Hub food distribution center, which supports local food production by redistributing healthy produce from overgrown gardens into its grocery programs, developing an urban farm at the Hillside Hub and providing composting services for residents and businesses to transform food “waste” to fertility in the soil.
Visit foodtopowerco.org.
Salute to veterans
Deals for Veterans Day and a few for beyond.
• Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar — Free All-American Burger with choice of cheese and one basic side (fries, tots, sweet potato fries or chips) for dine-in only frp, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 11. Proof of service is required. baddaddys burgerbar.com
• Bonefish Grill — Heroes Discount offering 10% off all service members, veterans and first responders’ checks all day, every day with show of valid ID. bonefishgrill.com
• Bubba’s 33 – Free lunch 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 11. Raincheck vouchers, good through May 30, 2022, for veterans and active military in Bubba’s 33 parking lot tent. Proof of service required. bubbas33.com/locations/ colorado/colorado-springs
• Chili’s — Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on Nov. 11. Available for dine-in only. chilis.com
• Dickey’s Barbecue — Barbecue at Home with 15% off all orders for veterans when they use the code VETERAN15, Nov. 11 to Dec. 31. Barbecue At Home ships products nationwide. dickeys.com
• Fazoli’s — Free regular spaghetti with meat or marinara on Nov. 10 and 11. fazolis.com
• On The Border — Free Pick 2 Combo Nov. 11. ontheborder.com
• Red Lobster — In honor of Veterans Day, and to thank veterans, active-duty military and reservists for their service, is offering dine-in guests a free appetizer or dessert on Nov. 11. Proof of service required. redlobster.com
• Red Robin — Veterans and active- duty military who are Red Robin Royalty members can redeem a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries through Nov. 14 for dine-in or to-go. redrobin.com
• Rock Bottom Brewery – Active and retired military get 10% off all day Nov. 11. rockbottom.com/locations/ colorado-springs
• Starbucks — Veterans, military service members and military spouses get a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee at participating stores on Nov. 11. starbucks.com
• Texas Roadhouse — Texas Roadhouse will hand out dinner vouchers at the stores’ parking lots on Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans and active-duty military can redeem their dinner vouchers when the restaurant opens for dinner, through May 30, 2022. texasroadhouse.com
Contact the writer: 636-0271.