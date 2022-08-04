Brad Luckinbill is the new executive chef at Beasts and Brews, 7 Spectrum Loop.
“I’m not going to change much of the menu yet,” he said. “We’re working on making the food on the menu the best it can be. The key is not what I do to the food, it’s what I don’t do. We use fresh ingredients and produce for great results when it’s cooked correctly and respectfully.”
Look for some menu changes in the coming weeks.
“We intend to put the beast back in the name of the restaurant, once I get my crew fine-tuned,” he said.
Luckinbill most recently was chef and general manager of food and beverage at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, where he headed up and built multiple food outlets. He helped put the zoo on the Colorado Springs culinary map for its excellent food offerings.
Beast and Brews has a beautifully stocked meat case and butcher shop featuring locally grown meats, produce and cheeses. The eatery is well known as a community tap house with 100 self-pour taps featuring local beers, wines, ciders, spirits, kombuchas and coffee. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and Sundays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Details: 719-247-1040, beastsandbrews.com.
Spicy chicken
Korean-style chicken places are continuing to show up in Colorado. The newest chain to emerge is bb.q Chicken, Korea’s Finest Fried Chicken. The “bb.q” in the eatery’s name doesn’t stand for “barbecue” — instead, it’s an acronym for “Best of the Best Quality.”
The first outpost for the chain opened May 26 at 2495 S. Havana St., Aurora. The second one opened July 25 at 9234 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree. A third location opened July 28 at 1360 Grant St., Denver. There are several more Colorado locations planned for the eatery, including Colorado Springs.
“We will definitely open a new location in Colorado Springs, but we don’t have any specific plan yet,” said Youzi Seo, with the chain’s marketing team.
So, what’s the big deal about Korean fried chicken and why the growing popularity?
Besides having extra crispy skin, Korean fried chicken simply tastes good, thanks to the myriad flavorings from which to choose, such as gochujang (also known as hot pepper paste), honey soy and garlic.
The secret to the chicken’s crispy exterior and moist meat inside is a thin batter of corn starch (sometimes wheat flour or rice flour is added, too), which is then fried not once, but twice.
In a typical Korean chicken place, like bb.q Chicken, the fried chicken is accompanied by pickled radish. The sour, vinegary texture of the root veggie acts as a palate cleanser and helps to cut through the spicy richness of the chicken.
Beer is the preferred beverage to enjoy with the chicken. Exclusive to Colorado stores, there’s a bb.q Lager, boasting a uniquely Korean flavor profile of jasmine rice, green tea and subtle notes of jasmine flowers. Hours for the eateries are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Visit facebook.com/bbqchicken.denver.
Annual spaghetti dinner
Sons and Daughters of Italy Pikes Peak Lodge 2870 will have their annual dinner at the Colorado Springs Elks Lodge 309, 3400 N. Nevada Ave., noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 28. For $15 you get spaghetti, meatballs, Italian sausage, salad, drink, bread and dessert (many which are homemade). Proceeds provide scholarships to high school and college students. Tickets are available at the door.
A day for mustard
Colonel Mustard’s Sandwich Emporium, 1412 S. 21 St., is celebrating National Mustard Day on Saturday in a big way. There will be a slew of mustard-themed events, including kiddie bowling (with mustard bottle “pins”) and mustard trivia games. Colonel Mustard T-shirts, ball caps, aprons, wine tumblers, pint glasses, mustard soda pop, mustard potato salad and mustard popcorn will be sold. Bite-sized cones of the Colonel’s mustard ice cream will be sold for $1 each to benefit the Bear Creek Nature Center.
Other food options for the day include:
• Solsage food truck sausages featuring the Colonel’s signature mustards.
• Sweet Tooth Cakes will unveil its new confection shaped like a giant submarine sandwich.
• Giant pretzels from Wimberger’s Old World German Bakery will be available with a flight of four tasty mustards.
The sandwich shop offers beer and wine and is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Visit tinyurl.com/2nd6keua
Helping homeless
Food Trucks Against Homelessness is looking for food trucks to serve the homeless neighbors of Westside CARES, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 8, 15, 22 and 29.
“Our mission is to feed our neighbors in need one hot meal at a time regardless of their situation,” said Tracey Porter, co-founder of Food Trucks Against Homelessness, in an email. “Our vision is that no one goes hungry, and each person may become self-sufficient. We have partnered with Westside CARES in this endeavor.”
She explained that they have received two food truck sponsor donations to help with the cost. Food truck owners will be reimbursed for food and supplies unless they are able to donate some or all.
“Then we will give them a donation letter for your taxes,” she said. “We will also add you to our web page to help promote your business.”
If there are food trucks interested in supporting the project, text Porter at 719-660-1098.
